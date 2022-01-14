 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
POLICE

Cayuga County-area police blotter: Jan. 14, 2022

City

• Scott D. Mardsen, 57, 11349 Route 176, Cato, was charged Jan. 11 with violation of a local law.

• Johann A. Bass, 44, 6312 Seven Corners Center, Falls Church, Virginia, was charged Jan. 12 with third-degree robbery.

• Allen G. Henderson Jr., 37, 8 Miller St., Auburn, was charged Jan. 12 with third-degree criminal possession of a weapon, criminal mischief and second-degree menacing. 

• Gregory C. Horsford, 29, 112 S. Fulton, Auburn, was charged Jan. 12 with second-degree criminal contempt, 

• Elizabeth A. Yoensky, 33, transient, was charged Jan. 12 with third-degree robbery.

• Curtiss M. Pierson, 36, 12 Genesee St., 201, Auburn, was charged Jan. 13 with second-degree burglary, possession of burglar's tools and petit larceny.

• Patrick Tillmon, 52,  81 Seymour St., Apt. B, Auburn, was charged Jan. 13 with second-degree obstruction of governmental administration and resisting arrest.

County

• Jason M. Baker, 40, 218 State St., Apt. 2, Auburn, was charged Jan. 11 with second-degree criminal contempt and aggravated family offense.

• Roberto G. Jackson, 44, 16 Basin St., Union Springs, was charged Jan. 13 with second-degree criminal possession of a weapon, third-degree criminal possession of a weapon, aggravated family offense and second-degree criminal contempt.

• Keri Ann Ruth Miller, 27, 16 Basin St., Union Springs, was charged Jan. 13 with second-degree criminal contempt.

State

• Hayden A. Reeves, 19, Jordan, was charged Jan. 11 with fourth-degree criminal mischief and second-degree criminal contempt.

Auburn Police Department Chief James Slayton speaks at Thursday's Auburn City Council meeting after receiving a proclamation for National Law Enforcement Appreciation Day.

Apartments typically have limited options for security. Consider using these tips to protect your apartment home.
Handcuffed Man
Jeremy Boyer
