Cayuga County-area police blotter: Jan. 14, 2022

City

• Scott D. Mardsen, 57, 11349 Route 176, Cato, was charged Jan. 11 with violation of a local law.

• Johann A. Bass, 44, 6312 Seven Corners Center, Falls Church, Virginia, was charged Jan. 12 with third-degree robbery.

• Allen G. Henderson Jr., 37, 8 Miller St., Auburn, was charged Jan. 12 with third-degree criminal possession of a weapon, criminal mischief and second-degree menacing.

• Gregory C. Horsford, 29, 112 S. Fulton, Auburn, was charged Jan. 12 with second-degree criminal contempt,

• Elizabeth A. Yoensky, 33, transient, was charged Jan. 12 with third-degree robbery.

• Curtiss M. Pierson, 36, 12 Genesee St., 201, Auburn, was charged Jan. 13 with second-degree burglary, possession of burglar's tools and petit larceny.

• Patrick Tillmon, 52, 81 Seymour St., Apt. B, Auburn, was charged Jan. 13 with second-degree obstruction of governmental administration and resisting arrest.

County

• Jason M. Baker, 40, 218 State St., Apt. 2, Auburn, was charged Jan. 11 with second-degree criminal contempt and aggravated family offense.

• Roberto G. Jackson, 44, 16 Basin St., Union Springs, was charged Jan. 13 with second-degree criminal possession of a weapon, third-degree criminal possession of a weapon, aggravated family offense and second-degree criminal contempt.

• Keri Ann Ruth Miller, 27, 16 Basin St., Union Springs, was charged Jan. 13 with second-degree criminal contempt.

State

• Hayden A. Reeves, 19, Jordan, was charged Jan. 11 with fourth-degree criminal mischief and second-degree criminal contempt.

