Cayuga County-area police blotter: Jan. 15, 2021

City

• Gregory L. Mardsen, 20, 7098 Beach Tree Road, Throop, was charged Jan. 11 with fourth-degree criminal possession of marijuana and seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance.

• Michael J. Gatewood, 42, 24 Sheridan St., Auburn, was charged Jan. 12 with obstructing governmental administration and resisting arrest.

• Sequan E. Harris, 41, 20 Thornton Ave., Auburn, Melone Village Apartments, Apt. 302, Auburn, was picked up on a bench warrant Jan. 13.

• Sean M. Poole, 45, 6223 Oakridge Road, Owasco, was picked up on a bench warrant Jan. 13.

• Austin W. Rotach, 25, 14269 Fair Haven Road, Sterling, was picked up on an bench Jan. 13.

• James R. Bunnell, 39, 152 S. Hoopes Ave., Auburn, was charged Jan. 14 with second-degree aggravated harassment.

• Vanessa A. Panek, 36, P.O. Box 1, Long Hill Road, Venice Center, was charged Jan. 14 with second-degree obstructing governmental administration.

County

• Kevin J. Rizzo, 54, 4921 Rockefeller Road, Owasco, was picked up on an arrest warrant Jan. 11.