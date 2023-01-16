Cayuga County-area police blotter: Jan. 16, 2023

City

• Nicholas Kyle Abney, 32, transient, Auburn, was charged Jan. 10 with seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance and possession of a dangerous drug/substance.

• James Lance Ellliott, 27, 20 Thorton Ave., Apt. 43, Auburn, was charged Jan. 10 with fourth-degree grand larceny.

• Alexis T. Decker, 29, 75 Washington St., Auburn, was charged Jan. 10 with fourth-degree grand larceny.

• Fredrick Darnell Whigham, 46, 95 Elba St., Rochester, was charged Jan. 10 with second-degree aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle.

• Brianna D. Ortiz, 31, 32 Lincoln St., Upper Apt., Auburn, was charged Jan. 11 with third-degree aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle and operating a motor vehicle with suspended registration.

• Lasalle Devon Hargrove, 31, 3 Robins Way, Apt. 6, Lansing, was charged Jan. 11 with criminal obstruction of breathing and endangering the welfare of a child.

• Brandon Carl Milhoff, 46, 89 Elizabeth St., Apt. 2, Auburn, was charged Jan. 11 with petit larceny.

• Shannon Rene Warren, 52, 89 Elizabeth St., Apt. 2, Auburn, was charged Jan. 11 with petit larceny.

• Justin E. Helmick, 34, 240 Genesee St., Auburn, Apt. 2, was charged Jan. 12 with endangering the welfare of a child and possession of a mislabeled dangerous drug.

• Austin Dillion Medina, 22, 66 Clark St., Auburn, was charged Jan. 13 with second-degree aggravated harassment.

• Anna Christine Colonnese, 33, 11 Madison Ave., Lower Apt., Auburn, was charged Jan. 13 with third-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance, fourth-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance and second-degree criminal possession of a weapon.

• Tramel Cathcart, 25, 12 Seminary Ave., Room 132, Auburn, was charged Jan. 14 with petit larceny.

• Degataga Natalie Grennan, 34, 208 Woodlawn Ave., Auburn, was charged Jan. 15 with driving while intoxicated-first offense and third-degree aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle.

County

• Charles Williams, 46, 4 VanPatten St., Auburn, was charged Jan. 10 with third-degree escape and second-degree obstructing governmental administration.

• Cameron R. Oliver, 22, 4208 Bergen Road, Odessa, was charged Jan. 10 with petit larceny.

• Hayden Richard Powers, 25, 65 Franklin St., Apt. 2, Auburn, was charged Jan. 10 with third-degree aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle.

• Tony O. Frazier, 52, 253 Genesee St., Apt. 5 Back, Auburn, was charged Jan. 11 with third-degree criminal mischief.

• Joshua L. Stowell, 44, 6615 State Route 3, Mexico, was charged Jan. 11 with driving while intoxicated with a prior conviction in past 10 years, first-degree aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle, operation a motor vehicle with suspended registration and using a motor vehicle without an interlock device.

• Andreah N. Dejernett, 24, 1946 Norton St., Rochester, was charged Jan. 12 with endangering the welfare of a child and reckless endangerment.

• William E. Harrington, 7430 North St. Road, Room 5, Sennett, was charged Jan. 13 with failing to report sex offender change of address.

• Ryan J. Woodhams, 21, 5548 Walworth-Ontario Road, Walworth, was charged Jan. 13 with third-degree aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle.

• Amanda Marie Ellis, 39, 8943 Oakland St., Weedsport, was charged Jan. 14 with third-degree aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle.

• Sydney Leon Chase, 38, 36 Seminary St., Apt. 1, Auburn, was charged Jan. 15 with resisting arrest.

State

• James P. Richmond, 19, Auburn, was charged Jan. 14 with fourth-degree arson.

• Anthony W. Booker, 29, Dryden, was charged driving while intoxicated-first offense and aggravated driving while intoxicated.

• Cayla J. Catalano, 25, Moravia, was charged Jan. 15 with endangering the welfare of a child.

• Preston R. White, 22, Moravia, was charged Jan. 15 with endangering the welfare of a child.