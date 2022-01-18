Cayuga County-area police blotter: Jan. 18, 2022

City

• Riley F. Milton III, 26, 23 West St., Apt. 1, Auburn, was charged Jan. 14 with third-degree criminal trespass and petit larceny.

• Ryan M. Bond, 30, 10 Foote St., Apt. 3, Auburn, was charged Jan. 15 with third-degree stalking.

• Carlos E. Villalba, 40 Steel St., Auburn, 45, seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance.

• Dustin P. Caskinett, 29, 25 Maple St., Apt. 3, Auburn, was charged Jan. 17 with aggravated family offense, two counts of fourth-degree criminal mischief, endangering the welfare of a child and third-degree menacing.

• Ethan E. Hockeborn, 26, 105 Main St., Apt. 3, Port Byron, was charged Jan. 17 with driving while intoxicated-first offense, operating a motor vehicle with a blood alcohol content of at least 0.08%, fourth-degree criminal mischief and aggravated family offense.

County

• Douglas P. Tallman, 45, 2386 Route 41A, Sempronius, was charged Jan. 14 with first-degree aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle and driving while intoxicated with a previous conviction within the past 10 years.

• Tyler W. Hulslander, 26, 15 Brown Ave., Cortland, was charged Jan. 14 with third-degree grand larceny and second-degree burglary.

• Elora S. Piscitell, 24, 736 N. Salina St., Apt. 3, Syracuse, was charged Jan. 14 with driving while intoxicated-first offense, operating a motor vehicle with a blood alcohol content of at least 0.08%, first-degree aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle and operating a motor vehicle with a suspended registration.

State

• Tyler W. Hulslander, 26, Cortland, was charged Jan. 14 with fourth-degree grand larceny, third-degree grand larceny, fourth-degree criminal possession of stolen property and third-degree criminal possession of stolen property.

• Joshua M. Lites, 43, Cuyler, was charged Jan. 14 with fourth-degree criminal possession of stolen property and third-degree criminal possession of stolen property.

• Justin Jones, 35, Ledyard, was charged Jan. 17 with second-degree criminal possession of stolen property.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 1