 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Cayuga County-area police blotter: Jan. 19, 2021
CRIME

Cayuga County-area police blotter: Jan. 19, 2021

  • Updated
{{featured_button_text}}

City

• Ravaughn T. Baker, 24, 6154 Court St., Cayuga, was picked up on a bench warrant Jan. 15.

• Brian C. Machold, 43, 33 Capitol St., Auburn, was charged Jan. 15 with second-degree unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle.

• Gregory R. Norton, 27, 113 Curtis Place, Apt. 2, Auburn, was charged Jan. 15 with fourth-degree grand larceny, endangering the welfare of a child and criminal obstruction of breathing.

• James L. Susko, 30, 125 Kings Park Dr., Liverpool, was charged Jan. 16 with second-degree strangulation and fourth-degree criminal mischief.

• Tamara L. Hollenbeck, 42, transient, Auburn, was charged Jan. 17 with petit larceny.

• Meghan J. Norton, 20, 23 Washington St., was charged Jan. 17 with a sentence violation.

• Jacquon M. Stokes, 38, 101 Quill Ave., Apt. Z145, Auburn, was charged Jan. 18 with second-degree criminal possession of a weapon and fourth-degree criminal possession of marijuana.

County

• Tara N. Nicole, 30, 8 James St., Auburn, was charged Jan. 15 with seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance.

• Brittany R. Bryan, 32, transient, Auburn, was charged Jan. 15 with seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance, third-degree criminal sale of a controlled substance.

• Robert A. Hawkey, 18, 2309 Mills Road, Brutus, was charged Jan. 15 with petit larceny.

• Jessica L. Jones, 33, 1406 Levanna Road, Union Springs, was picked up on a bench warrant Jan. 17.

State

• Gregory L. Mardsen, 20, Auburn, was charged Jan. 15 with fifth-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance.

• John P. Moulton, 46, Auburn, was charged Jan. 16 with petit larceny.

• James R. Williams, 34, Moravia, was charged Jan. 18 with third-degree criminal possession of a weapon, second-degree obstructing governmental administration and third-degree aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle.

• Robert W. Curriden, 43, Syracuse, was charged Jan. 18 with operating a motor vehicle with a blood-alcohol content level of at least .08% and driving while intoxicated-first offense.

Handcuffed Man
Jeremy Boyer
0
1
0
0
0

Tags

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch Now: A look at politics of the U.S. Supreme Court

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News