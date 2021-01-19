Cayuga County-area police blotter: Jan. 19, 2021

City

• Ravaughn T. Baker, 24, 6154 Court St., Cayuga, was picked up on a bench warrant Jan. 15.

• Brian C. Machold, 43, 33 Capitol St., Auburn, was charged Jan. 15 with second-degree unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle.

• Gregory R. Norton, 27, 113 Curtis Place, Apt. 2, Auburn, was charged Jan. 15 with fourth-degree grand larceny, endangering the welfare of a child and criminal obstruction of breathing.

• James L. Susko, 30, 125 Kings Park Dr., Liverpool, was charged Jan. 16 with second-degree strangulation and fourth-degree criminal mischief.

• Tamara L. Hollenbeck, 42, transient, Auburn, was charged Jan. 17 with petit larceny.

• Meghan J. Norton, 20, 23 Washington St., was charged Jan. 17 with a sentence violation.

• Jacquon M. Stokes, 38, 101 Quill Ave., Apt. Z145, Auburn, was charged Jan. 18 with second-degree criminal possession of a weapon and fourth-degree criminal possession of marijuana.

County

• Tara N. Nicole, 30, 8 James St., Auburn, was charged Jan. 15 with seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance.