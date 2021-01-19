Cayuga County-area police blotter: Jan. 19, 2021

City
• Ravaughn T. Baker, 24, 6154 Court St., Cayuga, was picked up on a bench warrant Jan. 15.
• Brian C. Machold, 43, 33 Capitol St., Auburn, was charged Jan. 15 with second-degree unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle.
• Gregory R. Norton, 27, 113 Curtis Place, Apt. 2, Auburn, was charged Jan. 15 with fourth-degree grand larceny, endangering the welfare of a child and criminal obstruction of breathing.
• James L. Susko, 30, 125 Kings Park Dr., Liverpool, was charged Jan. 16 with second-degree strangulation and fourth-degree criminal mischief.
• Tamara L. Hollenbeck, 42, transient, Auburn, was charged Jan. 17 with petit larceny.
• Meghan J. Norton, 20, 23 Washington St., was charged Jan. 17 with a sentence violation.
• Jacquon M. Stokes, 38, 101 Quill Ave., Apt. Z145, Auburn, was charged Jan. 18 with second-degree criminal possession of a weapon and fourth-degree criminal possession of marijuana.
County
• Tara N. Nicole, 30, 8 James St., Auburn, was charged Jan. 15 with seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance.
• Brittany R. Bryan, 32, transient, Auburn, was charged Jan. 15 with seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance, third-degree criminal sale of a controlled substance.
• Robert A. Hawkey, 18, 2309 Mills Road, Brutus, was charged Jan. 15 with petit larceny.
• Jessica L. Jones, 33, 1406 Levanna Road, Union Springs, was picked up on a bench warrant Jan. 17.
State
• Gregory L. Mardsen, 20, Auburn, was charged Jan. 15 with fifth-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance.
• John P. Moulton, 46, Auburn, was charged Jan. 16 with petit larceny.
• James R. Williams, 34, Moravia, was charged Jan. 18 with third-degree criminal possession of a weapon, second-degree obstructing governmental administration and third-degree aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle.
• Robert W. Curriden, 43, Syracuse, was charged Jan. 18 with operating a motor vehicle with a blood-alcohol content level of at least .08% and driving while intoxicated-first offense.