 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
POLICE

Cayuga County-area police blotter: Jan. 20, 2023

  • 0

City

• Sydney Leon Chase, 38, 36 Seminary St., Apt. 1, Auburn, was charged Jan. 16 with second-degree criminal contempt.

• Andre David Denman, 40, 157 North St., Apt. 2, Auburn, was charged Jan. 17 with failing to report change of address as a sex offender and first-degree filing a false written instrument.

• Justin Thomas Gervais, 27, 19 McMaster St., Apt. 205, Auburn, was charged Jan. 18 with fourth-degree criminal mischief.

• Damario Anthony Johnson, 30, transient, Auburn, was charged Jan. 18 with second-degree criminal trespass.

• Natasha Alexandra Thomas, 29, 130 S. Fulton St., Apt. 3, Auburn, was charged Jan. 19 with petit larceny.

County

• Austin Joseph Bierce, 27, 8121 Dog Harbor Road, Lysander, was charged Jan. 16 with unauthorized use of a motor vehicle.

People are also reading…

• Christopher M. Laframboise, 39, 2919 E. Brutus St. Road, Brutus, was charged Jan. 19 with second-degree criminal trespass.

• Lucas R. Schumacher, 33, 3781 Floridaville Road, Ira, was charged Jan. 19 with third-degree aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle and operating a motor vehicle with a suspended registration. 

Apartments typically have limited options for security. Consider using these tips to protect your apartment home.
Handcuffed Man
Jeremy Boyer
0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Watch Now: Related Video

More than a million people protest in France against pension reforms

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News