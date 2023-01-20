Cayuga County-area police blotter: Jan. 20, 2023

City
• Sydney Leon Chase, 38, 36 Seminary St., Apt. 1, Auburn, was charged Jan. 16 with second-degree criminal contempt.
• Andre David Denman, 40, 157 North St., Apt. 2, Auburn, was charged Jan. 17 with failing to report change of address as a sex offender and first-degree filing a false written instrument.
• Justin Thomas Gervais, 27, 19 McMaster St., Apt. 205, Auburn, was charged Jan. 18 with fourth-degree criminal mischief.
• Damario Anthony Johnson, 30, transient, Auburn, was charged Jan. 18 with second-degree criminal trespass.
• Natasha Alexandra Thomas, 29, 130 S. Fulton St., Apt. 3, Auburn, was charged Jan. 19 with petit larceny.
County
• Austin Joseph Bierce, 27, 8121 Dog Harbor Road, Lysander, was charged Jan. 16 with unauthorized use of a motor vehicle.
• Christopher M. Laframboise, 39, 2919 E. Brutus St. Road, Brutus, was charged Jan. 19 with second-degree criminal trespass.
• Lucas R. Schumacher, 33, 3781 Floridaville Road, Ira, was charged Jan. 19 with third-degree aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle and operating a motor vehicle with a suspended registration.