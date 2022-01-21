Cayuga County-area police blotter: Jan. 21, 2022

City

• Isaiah R. Ferguason Jr., 25, 70 Van Anden St., Auburn, was charged Jan. 19 with second-degree menacing, fourth-degree criminal possession a weapon and criminal mischief.

• Terrance M. Reed, 21, 42 South St., Apt. 19, Auburn, was charged Jan. 19 with petit larceny.

• Adam Thomas Jr., 20, 101 Quill Ave., Apt. S108, Auburn, was charged Jan. 19 with criminal mischief and criminal obstruction of breathing.

• Justin L. Bell, 31, 108 Ross Place, Apt. 1, Auburn, was charged Jan. 20 with fourth-degree grand larceny and petit larceny.

• Anthony C. Lopez, 36, 60 Page Ave., Rochester, was charged Jan. 21 with unauthorized use of a motor vehicle.

• Willie E. Love Jr., 58, 2 Loop Road, Apt. 701, Auburn, was charged Jan. 20 with second-degree unauthorized use of a motor vehicle.

• Brandon M. McIntosh, 22, 1808 Stanton Road, Venice, was charged Jan. 20 with second-degree strangulation, first-degree criminal contempt, endangering the welfare of a child and criminal mischief.

• Robin M. Ray, 29, 66 Holley St., Auburn, was charged Jan. 20 with petit larceny.

• Tara N. Tanner, 31, 131 Van Anden St., Auburn, was charged Jan. 21 with unauthorized use of a motor vehicle.

County

• Alex J. Guariglia, 27, 14 Frazee St., Auburn, was charged Jan. 19 with third-degree aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle and operation of a motor vehicle while registration or privilege is suspended or revoked.

State

• Steven J. Slater, 28, Elbridge, was charged Jan. 18 with third-degree criminal mischief.

Love 1 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0