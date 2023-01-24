 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
POLICE

Cayuga County-area police blotter: Jan. 24, 2023

  • 0

City

• Deanna Salamone, 34, 19 McMaster St., Apt. 106, Auburn, was charged Jan. 20 with endangering the welfare of a child.

• Amanda M. Aikens, 36, 9 Martin Court, Taberg, was charged Jan. 20 with petit larceny.

• Vann Michael Macknail, 38, 44 Wallace Ave., 2, was charged Jan. 20 with two counts of aggravated family offense and two counts of second-degree criminal contempt.

• Kimberly L. Pfieffer, 32, 76 E. Genesee St., Auburn, was charged Jan. 20 with endangering the welfare of a child.

• Darick W. Allen, 38, 82 Owasco St., Auburn, was charged Jan. 21 with driving while intoxicated-first offense and operating a motor vehicle with a blood alcohol content of at least 0.08%.

• Paul J. Miller, 54, 526 Bird Cemetery Road, Locke, was charged Jan. 21 with operating a motor vehicle with a blood alcohol content of at least 0.08% and driving while intoxicated-first offense.

People are also reading…

• Michael E. Stanton, 25, 48 Jefferson St., Auburn, was charged Jan. 21 with resisting arrest and disorderly conduct.

• Thomas J. Rusin, 21, 19 Myrtle Ave., Auburn, was charged Jan. 21 with fourth-degree criminal mischief.

• Larry J. Tillmon, 64, 23 West, 1, Auburn, was charged Jan. 21 with endangering the endangering of a child and criminal obstruction of breathing.

County

• Joanie Lynn Fink, 45, 692 Ridge Road, Lansing, was charged Jan. 22 with driving while intoxicated-first offense and operating a motor vehicle with a blood alcohol content of at least .08%.

• Mahad Ahmed, 22, 5563 Taormina Drive, Clay, was charged Jan. 23 with third-degree aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle.

• Carrie L. Martineau, 42, 8639 Smokey Hollow Road, Baldwinsville, was charged Jan. 23 with operating a motor vehicle without insurance, second-degree aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle and false personation.

State

• Kean Oakley, 23, Auburn, was charged Jan. 20 with public lewdness and endangering the welfare of a child.

• Andre Riley, 27, Staten Island, was charged Jan. 21 with seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance, third-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance, two counts of second-degree introducing prison contraband and two counts of first-degree introducing prison contraband.

• Brendon C. Leonard, 26, Syracuse, was charged Jan. 22 with driving while ability impaired by drugs or alcohol.

Apartments typically have limited options for security. Consider using these tips to protect your apartment home.
Handcuffed Man
Jeremy Boyer
0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Watch Now: Related Video

How to respond when an active shooter is in your vicinity

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News