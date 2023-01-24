Cayuga County-area police blotter: Jan. 24, 2023

City

• Deanna Salamone, 34, 19 McMaster St., Apt. 106, Auburn, was charged Jan. 20 with endangering the welfare of a child.

• Amanda M. Aikens, 36, 9 Martin Court, Taberg, was charged Jan. 20 with petit larceny.

• Vann Michael Macknail, 38, 44 Wallace Ave., 2, was charged Jan. 20 with two counts of aggravated family offense and two counts of second-degree criminal contempt.

• Kimberly L. Pfieffer, 32, 76 E. Genesee St., Auburn, was charged Jan. 20 with endangering the welfare of a child.

• Darick W. Allen, 38, 82 Owasco St., Auburn, was charged Jan. 21 with driving while intoxicated-first offense and operating a motor vehicle with a blood alcohol content of at least 0.08%.

• Paul J. Miller, 54, 526 Bird Cemetery Road, Locke, was charged Jan. 21 with operating a motor vehicle with a blood alcohol content of at least 0.08% and driving while intoxicated-first offense.

• Michael E. Stanton, 25, 48 Jefferson St., Auburn, was charged Jan. 21 with resisting arrest and disorderly conduct.

• Thomas J. Rusin, 21, 19 Myrtle Ave., Auburn, was charged Jan. 21 with fourth-degree criminal mischief.

• Larry J. Tillmon, 64, 23 West, 1, Auburn, was charged Jan. 21 with endangering the endangering of a child and criminal obstruction of breathing.

County

• Joanie Lynn Fink, 45, 692 Ridge Road, Lansing, was charged Jan. 22 with driving while intoxicated-first offense and operating a motor vehicle with a blood alcohol content of at least .08%.

• Mahad Ahmed, 22, 5563 Taormina Drive, Clay, was charged Jan. 23 with third-degree aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle.

• Carrie L. Martineau, 42, 8639 Smokey Hollow Road, Baldwinsville, was charged Jan. 23 with operating a motor vehicle without insurance, second-degree aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle and false personation.

State

• Kean Oakley, 23, Auburn, was charged Jan. 20 with public lewdness and endangering the welfare of a child.

• Andre Riley, 27, Staten Island, was charged Jan. 21 with seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance, third-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance, two counts of second-degree introducing prison contraband and two counts of first-degree introducing prison contraband.

• Brendon C. Leonard, 26, Syracuse, was charged Jan. 22 with driving while ability impaired by drugs or alcohol.