Cayuga County-area police blotter: Jan. 27, 2023

City

• Ronald P. McConnell, 56, 7 Barber St., Auburn, was charged Jan. 24 with second-degree burglary and petit larceny.

• William J. Roth, 51, 58 Holley St., Auburn, was charged Jan. 24 with failure to notify of address change as sex offender-first-offense.

• Nicholas K. Abney, 32, transient, Auburn, was charged Jan. 24 with fourth-degree criminal mischief and second-degree criminal trespass.

• Justin M. Morrison, 35, transient, Auburn, was charged Jan. 24 with endangering the welfare of a child, third-degree robbery and fourth-degree criminal mischief.

• Jessie L. Green, 42, 134 North St., Apt. 2, Auburn, was charged with first-degree criminal contempt, fourth-degree criminal mischief and second-degree menacing.

• James O. Hamilton, 52, 8 Venice St., Auburn, was charged Jan. 26 with second-degree burglary and petit larceny.

State

• Johnathan L. Strife, 32, Memphis, was charged Jan. 24 with operating a motor vehicle with a blood-alcohol content of at least .08% and driving while intoxicated with a previous conviction in past 10 years.

• Jason S. Machenry, 47, Cortland, was charged Jan. 26 with operating a motor vehicle with a blood-alcohol content of at least .08% and driving while intoxicated-first offense.