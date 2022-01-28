Cayuga County-area police blotter: Jan. 28, 2022

City

• Kaitlyn M. Schilling-Williams, 29, 40 Lincoln St., Auburn, was charged Jan. 24 with torturing, injuring or not feeding an animal.

• Mykel V. Canales, 29, 62 Seymour St., Apt. 1, Auburn, was charged Jan. 26 with resisting arrest.

• Lorence D. Flowers, 41, 205 Chemung St., Syracuse, was charged Jan. 28 with second-degree criminal contempt.

• Cherish C. Love, 27, 112 Eastman Ave., Syracuse, was charged Jan. 28 with driving while intoxicated-first offense and aggravated driving while intoxicated.

County

• Anthony J. Recckio, 41, 1608 Spring St., Syracuse, was charged Jan. 25 with driving while intoxicated-first offense.

• Thomas L. Roach, 68, 2227 Stewarts Corner, Venice, was charged Jan. 25 with driving while intoxicated-first offense and operating a motor vehicle with a blood alcohol content level of at least 0.08%.

• William J. Stairs, 56, 11446 Old State Road, Victory, was charged Jan. 25 with third-degree aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle.

State

• Dwight T. Williams, 42, Rome, was charged Jan. 24 with aggravated family offense and second-degree criminal contempt.

• Timothy R. Field, 27, Cato, was charged Jan. 24 with first-degree criminal contempt, aggravated family offense, third-degree criminal possession of a weapon and second-degree menacing.

• Richard M. Drew, 49, Jordan, was charged Jan. 25 with forcible touching.

• Gary L. Walker, 62, Auburn, was charged Jan. 26 with third-degree criminal possession of a weapon.

• Shawn M. Farrell, 26, Victory, was charged Jan. 26 with three counts of second-degree criminal contempt.

• Alexander M. Goodsell, 23, Sterling, was charged Jan. 27 with criminal mischief.

