Cayuga County-area police blotter: Jan. 29, 2021

City
• Craig E. Laird, 32, 7 Aurelius Ave., Apartment 3 Auburn, was charged Jan. 25 with first-degree criminal contempt.
• Christy M. Owens, 48, 55 Market St., Apt. 03, Auburn, was charged Jan. 25 with misapplication of property.
• Dominque A. Monahan, 20, 136 Clark St., Apt. 2, Auburn, was charged Jan. 28 with petit larceny.
• Keith W. Pearson Jr., 137 Central St., Watertown, was charged Jan. 28 with second-degree criminal contempt.
County
• John T. Casamassima, 47, 76 Havens Ave., Owasco, was charged Jan. 28 with petit larceny.
• Michael D. Flint, 20, transient, Auburn, was picked up on a bench warrant Jan. 28.
• Tavon L. Stallworth, 30, 7445 County House Road, Sennett, was charged Jan. 28 with assault while confined in a correctional facility.
State
• Joseph D. Hess, 23, Elbridge, was charged Jan. 28 with petit larceny.
• Daniel S. Grandstaff, 19, Skaneateles, was charged Jan. 28 with first-degree operation of a motor vehicle impaired by drugs.