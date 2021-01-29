 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Cayuga County-area police blotter: Jan. 29, 2021
CRIME

Cayuga County-area police blotter: Jan. 29, 2021

{{featured_button_text}}

City

• Craig E. Laird, 32, 7 Aurelius Ave., Apartment 3 Auburn, was charged Jan. 25 with first-degree criminal contempt. 

• Christy M. Owens, 48, 55 Market St., Apt. 03, Auburn, was charged Jan. 25 with misapplication of property.

• Dominque A. Monahan, 20, 136 Clark St., Apt. 2, Auburn, was charged Jan. 28 with petit larceny.

• Keith W. Pearson Jr., 137 Central St., Watertown, was charged Jan. 28 with second-degree criminal contempt.

County

• John T. Casamassima, 47, 76 Havens Ave., Owasco, was charged Jan. 28 with petit larceny.

• Michael D. Flint, 20, transient, Auburn,  was picked up on a bench warrant Jan. 28.

• Tavon L. Stallworth, 30, 7445 County House Road, Sennett, was charged Jan. 28 with assault while confined in a correctional facility.

State

• Joseph D. Hess, 23, Elbridge, was charged Jan. 28 with petit larceny.

• Daniel S. Grandstaff, 19, Skaneateles, was charged Jan. 28 with first-degree operation of a motor vehicle impaired by drugs.

Handcuffed Man
Jeremy Boyer
1
0
0
0
0

Tags

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch Now: A look at politics of the U.S. Supreme Court

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News