Cayuga County-area police blotter: Jan. 3, 2022

City

• James F. Raymond, 63, transient, Auburn, was charged Dec. 28 with petit larceny and two counts of fourth-degree larceny.

• Cody E. Warner, 31, 172 Cookhouse Road, Plymouth, was charged Dec. 28 with third-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance, third-degree possession of a weapon, third-degree assault, criminal obstruction of breathing, second-degree unlawful imprisonment, seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance, resisting arrest and second-degree menacing.

• Leeshawn A. Holmes, 37, 103 E. Genesee St., Apt. B, Auburn, was charged Dec. 29 with second-degree criminal contempt.

• Darryl W. Nottage, 62, transient, Auburn, was picked up on a bench warrant Dec. 29.

• Jennifer L. Sanders, 34, 21 James St., 3, Auburn, was picked up on an arrest warrant Dec. 29.

• Kevin J. Bouley, 30, 131 Swift St., Auburn, was picked up on a bench warrant Dec. 30 and charged with petit larceny.

• Garrett A. Bradford, 34, 7 Howard St., Auburn, was picked up on a bench warrant Dec. 30 and charged with third-degree criminal possession of a weapon and endangering the welfare of a child.

• Cole J. Chapman, 24, transient, Auburn, was charged Dec. 30 with petit larceny.

• Shawn D. Woolfolk Jr., 19, 1 Lizette St., Auburn, was charged Dec. 30 with second-degree criminal sex act and second-degree rape.

• Michael A. Clardy, 29, 19 Franklin St., Apt. 8, Auburn, was charged Dec. 31 with two counts of first-degree robbery, second-degree criminal possession of a weapon and third-degree criminal possession of a weapon.

• Tamara Haley, 61, 42 Aspen St., Auburn, was charged Dec. 31 with endangering the welfare of a child.

• Kayla M. Miller, 30, 46 Aspen St., Auburn, was charged Dec. 31 with endangering the welfare of a child.

• Christopher A. Ludwig, 44, 110 Janet St., Upstairs Apt., Auburn, was charged Jan. 2 with second-degree assault.

County

• Tiandra R. Benjamin, 22, 7723 Canton St., Baldwinsville, was charged Jan. 1 with second-degree obstructing governmental administration.

• Charles O. Rooker, 44, 7268 State St. Road, Throop, was charged Jan. 1 with driving while intoxicated with a previous conviction in the past 10 years.

State

• Robert M. Nevidomsky, 56, Auburn, was charged Dec. 29 with second-degree criminal impersonation, third-degree aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle and use of other vehicle without interlock device

• Cindy M. Stampp, 42, Weedsport, was charged Dec. 29 with operation of a motor vehicle impaired by drugs.

• Gregory G. Rhinehart, 25, Oswego, was charged Dec. 30 with false personation and seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance.

• Christopher D. McDowell, 23, Jordan, was charged Jan. 1 with driving while intoxicated-first offense and operating a motor vehicle with a blood alcohol content of at least 0.08%.

• Brittany C. Ludwig, 31, Auburn, was charged Jan. 1 with driving while intoxicated-first offense and operating a motor vehicle with a blood alcohol content of at least 0.08%.

• James R. Cologgi, 42, Camillus, was charged Jan. 3 with driving while intoxicated-first offense and operating a motor vehicle with a blood alcohol content of at least 0.08%.

