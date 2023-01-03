 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
POLICE

Cayuga County-area police blotter: Jan. 3, 2023

City

• Tramel L. Cathcart, 25, 19 McMaster St., Apt. 210, Auburn, was charged Dec. 30 with third-degree criminal possession of a weapon.

• Richard Clarence-Leslie Hayes, 20, 5091 Eddy Ridge Road, Marion, was charged Dec. 31 with fifth-degree criminal possession of stolen property.

• Caleb Christopher Porter, 21, 165 North St., was charged Dec. 31 with fifth-degree criminal possession of stolen property

• Kairyn A. Dunn, 20, 8170 Gravespoint Road, Wolcott, was charged Dec. 31 with fifth-degree criminal possession of stolen property and driving while intoxicated-first offense.

• Timothy Allen Alcock, 44, 61 E. Genesee St., Apt. 1, Auburn, was charged Jan. 1 with first-degree criminal contempt.

• Andrew Joseph Wilson, 52, 29 Steel St., Auburn, was charged Jan. 2 with endangering the welfare of a child.

County

• Jack C. Kavanagh, 31, 112 Brooklea Drive, Fayetteville, was charged Dec. 31 with driving while intoxicated-first offense and operating a motor vehicle with a blood alcohol content of at least 0.08%.

• Andrea L. Warner, 34, 113 W. 4th St., Apt. 2, Fulton, was charged Dec. 31 with third-degree aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle.

• Alexandra R. Bennett, 30, 58 Kellogg Road, Hannibal, was charged operating a motor vehicle with a suspended registration.

State

• Rose A. Nageldinger, 19, Sterling, was charged Dec. 30 with second-degree criminal contempt.

• Cody J. Reyome, 41, Port Byron, was charged Dec. 31 with seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance, second-degree aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle and first-degree operating a motor vehicle while impaired by drugs.

• Stephen C. Moore, 29, Port Byron, was charged Jan. 1 with first-degree criminal contempt.

In a presentation Thursday at the Auburn City Council meeting, Auburn Police Department Sgt. Matt Hare introduces body camera footage recently recorded by Sgt. James Smith, who is testing the new technology that will soon be implemented by the full department.
Handcuffed Man
Jeremy Boyer
