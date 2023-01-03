Cayuga County-area police blotter: Jan. 3, 2023

City

• Tramel L. Cathcart, 25, 19 McMaster St., Apt. 210, Auburn, was charged Dec. 30 with third-degree criminal possession of a weapon.

• Richard Clarence-Leslie Hayes, 20, 5091 Eddy Ridge Road, Marion, was charged Dec. 31 with fifth-degree criminal possession of stolen property.

• Caleb Christopher Porter, 21, 165 North St., was charged Dec. 31 with fifth-degree criminal possession of stolen property

• Kairyn A. Dunn, 20, 8170 Gravespoint Road, Wolcott, was charged Dec. 31 with fifth-degree criminal possession of stolen property and driving while intoxicated-first offense.

• Timothy Allen Alcock, 44, 61 E. Genesee St., Apt. 1, Auburn, was charged Jan. 1 with first-degree criminal contempt.

• Andrew Joseph Wilson, 52, 29 Steel St., Auburn, was charged Jan. 2 with endangering the welfare of a child.

County

• Jack C. Kavanagh, 31, 112 Brooklea Drive, Fayetteville, was charged Dec. 31 with driving while intoxicated-first offense and operating a motor vehicle with a blood alcohol content of at least 0.08%.

• Andrea L. Warner, 34, 113 W. 4th St., Apt. 2, Fulton, was charged Dec. 31 with third-degree aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle.

• Alexandra R. Bennett, 30, 58 Kellogg Road, Hannibal, was charged operating a motor vehicle with a suspended registration.

State

• Rose A. Nageldinger, 19, Sterling, was charged Dec. 30 with second-degree criminal contempt.

• Cody J. Reyome, 41, Port Byron, was charged Dec. 31 with seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance, second-degree aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle and first-degree operating a motor vehicle while impaired by drugs.

• Stephen C. Moore, 29, Port Byron, was charged Jan. 1 with first-degree criminal contempt.