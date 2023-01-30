Cayuga County-area police blotter: Jan. 30, 2023

City

• Antwan Lamar Edwards, 43, 15 Cottage St., Auburn, was charged Jan. 28 with third-degree robbery and two counts of fourth-degree criminal mischief.

• Jennifer Lynn Lakota, 33, 14 Seymour St., Auburn, was charged Jan. 28 with third-degree burglary, second-degree possession of a forged instrument and petit larceny.

• Paul Mike Pitcher, 35, 34 Washington St., Auburn, was charged Jan. 29 with misuse of food stamps, third-degree grand larceny and third-degree welfare fraud.

• Zachery Samuel Silcox, 33, 76 E Genesee St., Apt. 2, Auburn, was charged Jan. 29 with fourth-degree criminal mischief.

County

• Ronald John Sweeney, 56, 3973 Chase Road, Ledyard, was charged Jan. 29 with seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance.

State

• Darrin R. Badman, 31, Moravia, was charged Jan. 27 with fourth-degree criminal mischief, two counts of first-degree criminal contempt and aggravated family offense.

• Kristopher J. Lamb, 39, Jordan, was charged Jan. 28 with first-degree operating a motor vehicle while impaired by drugs.

• Holly A. Wood, 37, Auburn, was charged Jan. 29 with third-degree aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle, driving while intoxicated with a previous conviction in past 10 years and operating a motor vehicle with a blood-alcohol content of at least 0.08%.