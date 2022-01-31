Cayuga County-area police blotter: Jan. 31, 2022

City

• Kevin R. Breese, 25, 250 McIntosh Drive, Apt. A2, Auburn, was charged Jan. 28 with two counts of fourth-degree criminal mischief, second-degree menacing, first-degree criminal contempt and aggravated family offense.

• Allana R. Kolbasook, 18, 40 Cayuga St., Auburn, was charged Jan. 28 with fourth-degree criminal mischief.

• Heather L. Simpson, 40, 40 Cayuga St., Auburn, was charged Jan. 28 with fourth-degree criminal possession of a weapon, fourth-degree grand larceny, second-degree menacing, fourth-degree criminal mischief and third-degree assault.

• Janelle N. Taylor, 119 North St., Apt. 3, Auburn, was charged Jan. 28 with driving while intoxicated-first offense and aggravated driving while intoxicated.

• Marrissa L. Carpenter, 29, 61 Perry St., Auburn, was charged Jan. 29 with second-degree obstructing governmental administration.

• Frederick R. Ferris Jr., 27, 22 Parker St., Auburn, was charged Jan. 29 with second-degree obstructing governmental administration.

• Frederick R. Ferris Sr., 50, 22 Parker St., Auburn, was charged Jan. 29 with second-degree obstructing governmental administration and resisting arrest.

• Allan M. Laury, 28, 255 Grant Ave., Room 28, Auburn, was charged Jan. 29 with second-degree assault, second-degree menacing and third-degree criminal possession of a weapon.

• Jenna L. Albanese, 36, 28 Derby Ave., Auburn, was charged Jan. 30 with second-degree criminal impersonation.

• Xavier J. Alford, 29, 215 Genesee St., Apt. 9, Auburn, was charged Jan. 30 with resisting arrest and second-degree aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle.

• Stephen C. Moore, 28, 103 VanAnden St., Apt. 2, Auburn, was charged Jan. 30 with fourth-degree criminal mischief.

• Luke I. Morrow, 27, 45 Grant Ave., Apt. A, Auburn, was charged Jan. 30 with second-degree obstructing governmental administration.

County

• Randy A. Grader, 42, 200 Highland St., Apt. 11, Syracuse, was charged Jan. 28 with third-degree burglary and third-degree grand larceny.

• Christopher Rob McLoughlin, 7561 Healy Road, Sennett, was charged Jan. 28 with driving while intoxicated-first offense and driving with a blood alcohol content of at least 0.08%.

State

• Joseph A. Rudick, 44, Memphis, was charged Jan. 29 with driving while intoxicated-first offense and seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance.

