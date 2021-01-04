Cayuga County-area police blotter: Jan. 4, 2021

City
• Christopher M. Hunt, 20, 36 Franklin St., Auburn, was charged Dec. 31 with petit larceny, fourth-degree criminal mischief and second-degree criminal trespass.
• Joshua L. Sylvester, 33, 3 Mahaney Ave., Auburn, was picked up Dec. 31 on a bench warrant.
• Jeffrey N. Dixon, 49, 202 Seymour St., Auburn, was picked up Jan. 1 on a bench warrant and charged with petit larceny.
• Sammy J. Sikes, 29, 84 Wall St., Apt. 2, Auburn, was charged Jan. 1 with petit larceny.
• Richard J. David, 43, 97 Washington St., Auburn, was charged Jan. 2 with petit larceny, unlawful possession of noxious matter, third-degree criminal possession of a weapon and second-degree assault.
• Gregory A. Holmes, 35, 1320 Levanna Road, Union Springs, was charged Jan. 2 with second-degree aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle.
• Kennedy C. Taylor, 23, 8 Washington St., Auburn, was charged Jan. 3 with second-degree menacing, acting in a manner injurious to a child and fourth-degree criminal possession of a weapon.
• Marie A. Ghezzi-Devaul, 28, 52 Merriman St. Extension, Auburn, was charged Jan. 4 with resisting arrest.
County
• Lauren K. Jock, 32, 9756 Wayne Center Rose Road, Clyde, was charged Jan. 3 with second-degree burglary and petit larceny.
State
• Carol J. Davies-Bennett, 68, Jordan, was charged Jan. 1 with driving while intoxicated-first offense.
• Lauren K. Jock, 32, Clyde, was charged Jan. 3 with third-degree grand larceny.
• Jack E. Allen, 38, Moravia, was charged Jan. 3 with fifth-degree criminal possession of stolen property and false impersonation.
• James F. Raymond, 62, Auburn, was charged Jan. 3 with third-degree aggravated licensed operation of a motor vehicle and unauthorized use of a motor vehicle.