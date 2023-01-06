 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
POLICE

Cayuga County-area police blotter: Jan. 6, 2023

City

• Jessica L. Stern, 29, 174 Genesee St., Auburn, was charged Jan. 3 with fourth-degree criminal mischief.

• Ralph A. Principio, 40, 11 Madison Ave., Auburn, was charged Jan. 3 with third-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance, fourth-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance and fourth-degree criminal possession of a weapon.

• Anna C. Colonnese, 33, 11 Madison Ave., Auburn, was charged Jan. 3 with third-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance and fourth-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance.

• Darryl Jones, 57, 10 Orchard St., Auburn, was charged Jan. 4 with seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance.

• Diana L. Stebbins, 43, 101 Quill Ave., was charged Jan. 4 with fourth-degree grand larceny and petit larceny.

• Ashley L. Snow, 37, 26 Fulton St., Auburn, was charged Jan. 5 with second-degree criminal trespass.

County

• Danielle Allen, 30, 1666 Howard Ave., Utica, was charged Jan. 3 with second-degree aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle, operation of a motor vehicle while registration or privilege is suspended or revoked, circumvention of an interlock device.

• Thomas M. Simmons, 40, 261 Mill St., Hannibal, was charged Jan. 3 with second-degree aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle.

• Zachary R. Pudney, 31, 31 Pendleton St., Cortland, was charged Jan. 3 with third-degree aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle.

• Richard P. Butler, 46, transient, Auburn, was charged Jan. 4 with aggravated criminal contempt.

• Nathan C. Bennett, 26, 4206 School St., Owasco, was charged Jan. 4 with third-degree facilitating aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle.

• Arthur W. Demott, 34, 3174 Rockefeller Road, Moravia, was charged Jan. 6 with third-degree aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle.

State

• Brandon C. Millhoff, 46, Auburn, was charged Jan. 4 with petit larceny.

• Shannon R. Warren, 52, Auburn, was charged Jan. 4 with sixth-degree conspiracy.

• Michael J. Young, 51, Preble, was charged Jan. 5 with two counts of third-degree grand larceny.

• Shawn J. McNabb, 50, Venice, was charged Jan. 5 with criminal obstruction of breathing.

