Cayuga County-area police blotter: Jan. 7, 2022

• Curtis E. Johnson, 30, 11 Evans St., Auburn, was charged Jan. 3 with aggravated family offense, fourth-degree criminal mischief and second-degree criminal contempt.

• Thomas E. Love Jr., 44, 15 Seminary St., Auburn, was charged Jan. 3 with second-degree criminal trespass.

• Daniel P. Quinones, 32, 7511 Old Lyrons Road, Lyons, was charged Jan. 4 with criminal mischief and criminal obstruction of breathing. 

• Jessica L. Walls, 30, 14 Venice St., Auburn, was charged Jan. 4 with petit larceny.

• Anthony M. Zagoursky, 50, 101 Quill Ave., Apt. X138, Auburn, was charged Jan. 5 with second-degree obstructing governmental administration, resisting arrest, second-degree criminally using drug paraphernalia and seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance.

• Quincy D. Atkins, 38, 9 Aurelius Ave., Auburn, was charged Jan. 6 with first-degree criminal contempt, third-degree criminal possession of a weapon, second-degree burglary and fourth-degree criminal mischief.

• James L. Susko, 31, Liverpool, was charged Jan. 3 with fourth-degree grand larceny and two counts of petit larceny.

• Shantel N. Coyle, 31, Auburn, was charged Jan. 4 with seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance.

• Robert C. Maher, 42, Auburn, was charged Jan. 4 with second-degree criminal contempt.

Auburn Police Department Chief James Slayton speaks at Thursday's Auburn City Council meeting after receiving a proclamation for National Law Enforcement Appreciation Day.

Handcuffed Man
Jeremy Boyer
