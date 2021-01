Cayuga County-area police blotter: Jan. 8, 2021

City

• Jay M. Liddle, 26, 55 Cayuga St., Auburn, was charged Jan. 6 with criminal mischief.

• Julia N. Byer Jr., 22, 5 Orchard St., B., Auburn, was charged Jan. 6 with endangering the welfare of a child and two counts of second-degree criminal contempt.

• Craig E. Laird, 32, 7 Aurelius Ave., Auburn, was charged Jan. 7 with second-degree criminal contempt.

• Gretchen Palmer, 45, 44 Wallace Ave., 2, Auburn, was charged Jan. 7 with petit larceny and second-degree criminal contempt.

• Marlon J. Walter, 37, 297 West Beecher Hill Road, Oswego, was charged Jan. 7 with second-degree criminal contempt.

County

• Bryan D. Shamberger, 59, 8939 Oakland St., Evergreen Heights, Weedsport, was charged Jan. 5 with second-degree criminal sale of marijuana.

State

• Bethany L. Robin, 20, Sennett, was charged Jan. 4 with third-degree assault.

• Dewitt Oliver, 31, Locke, was charged Jan. 4 with second-degree menacing, endangering the welfare of a child and fourth-degree criminal possession of a weapon.

• Donald M. Kane, 29, Skananeateles, was charged Jan. 6 with first-degree criminal contempt and and criminal obstruction of breathing.

