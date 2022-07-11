Cayuga County-area police blotter: July 11, 2022

City

• Brandon Michael Lowe, 36, 26 Sheridan St., Auburn, was charged July 8 with second-degree criminal contempt, second-degree criminal trespass, second-degree burglary, first-degree sexual abuse, first-degree attempted rape and first-degree criminal contempt.

• Bernard Paul Quimby, 61, 74 E. Genesee St., Auburn, was charged July 9 with second-degree criminal impersonation and second-degree aggravated unlicensed operation.

• Rosemarie Elizabeth Moru, 58, 6 Nelson St., Apt. 1, Auburn, was charged July 9 with driving while intoxicated-first offense and aggravated driving while intoxicated.

• Christopher Adam Ludwig, 44, 110 Janet St., Upstairs Apt., Auburn, was charged July 10 with second-degree criminal contempt and aggravated family offense.

• Lindsay Marie Mitchell, 29, 39 Johnson Drive, Aurelius, was charged July 10 with second-degree criminal contempt.

• Shareace AnnMarie Hines, 34, 185 Woodlawn Ave., Auburn, was charged July 10 with resisting arrest and third-degree aggravated unlicensed operation.

• Katie T. Thibadeau, 29, 217 Genesee St., Auburn, was charged July 10 with second-degree assault.

County

• Darren W. Kopp, 53, 8091 Grant Ave. Road, Sennett, was charged July 8 with fourth-degree criminal mischief.

• Matthew F. Forster, 22, 14152 Route 90, Summerhill, was charged July 8 with driving while intoxicated-first offense.

State

• Clifford L. Side, 41, Elbridge, was charged July 8 with second-degree criminal contempt.

• Melissa S. Rogers, 34, Cato, was charged July 9 with driving while intoxicated-first offense and driving with a blood alcohol content of at least 0.08%.

• Khadijah S. Thomas, 20, Syracuse, was charged July 10 with three counts of fifth-degree criminal possession of stolen property.

• Jeffrey L. Amidon, 29, Fabius, was charged July 10 with driving while intoxicated-first offense and driving with a blood alcohol content of at least 0.08%.