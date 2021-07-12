 Skip to main content
Cayuga County-area police blotter: July 12, 2021

The Auburn City Council meeting Thursday featured a special ceremony to honor Auburn Police Department Chief Shawn Butler, who will retire at the end of next week. Numerous speakers and Butler himself reflected on the chief's 25 years with the department.

City

• Kyle A. Coon, 26, 6916 Chestnut Ridge Road, Sennett, was charged July 9 with fourth-degree criminal possession of stolen property and third-degree identity theft.

• Kimberly L. Joyner, 36, 127 Olympia Terrace, Auburn, was charged July 9 with second-degree criminal contempt.

• Jonathan W. Leschak, 38, 84 Capitol St., Auburn, was charged July 9 with petit larceny.

• Alton Joyner, 57, 96 Wall St., Auburn, was charged July 10 with two counts of third-degree criminal possession of a weapon.

• Christopher W. Wilson Jr., 37, 11 Hoffman St., Apt. 3, Auburn, was charged July 11 with fourth-degree criminal mischief.

County

• Christopher W. Wilson, 59, 11 Walnut St., Apt. 3, Auburn, was charged July 10 with fifth-degree criminal possession of stolen property.

