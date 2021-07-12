Cayuga County-area police blotter: July 12, 2021

City
• Kyle A. Coon, 26, 6916 Chestnut Ridge Road, Sennett, was charged July 9 with fourth-degree criminal possession of stolen property and third-degree identity theft.
• Kimberly L. Joyner, 36, 127 Olympia Terrace, Auburn, was charged July 9 with second-degree criminal contempt.
• Jonathan W. Leschak, 38, 84 Capitol St., Auburn, was charged July 9 with petit larceny.
• Alton Joyner, 57, 96 Wall St., Auburn, was charged July 10 with two counts of third-degree criminal possession of a weapon.
• Christopher W. Wilson Jr., 37, 11 Hoffman St., Apt. 3, Auburn, was charged July 11 with fourth-degree criminal mischief.
County
• Christopher W. Wilson, 59, 11 Walnut St., Apt. 3, Auburn, was charged July 10 with fifth-degree criminal possession of stolen property.