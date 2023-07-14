City

• Michael G. Chappell, 45, transient, Auburn, was charged July 5 with second-degree criminal contempt.

• Nicholas K. Abney, 33, 4 Van Patten St., Auburn, was charged July 7 with fifth-degree criminal possession of stolen property.

• Mark J. Crysler, 39, 7755 Weedsport Sennett Road, Sennett, was charged July 8 with false personation.

• Joshua M. Martin, 36, 14 Greenview Circle, Auburn, was charged July 9 with aggravated family offense and petit larceny.

• Ryan S. Kelsey, 32, transient, Auburn, was charged July 9 with second-degree aggravated harassment, aggravated family offense and two counts of fourth degree criminal mischief.

• Travis R. Jackson, 31, 154 Van Anden St., Auburn, was charged July 10 with petit larceny.

• Neale A. Taylor, 34, 39 Jefferson St., Apt. 2, Auburn, was charged July 10 with petit larceny.

• Stephanie T. Shultz, 32, transient, Auburn, was charged July 10 with fourth-degree grand larceny.

• Jeffrey N. Dixon, 51, 12 Moraine Manor, Fleming, was charged July 10 with petit larceny.

• Lawrence A. Atkins, 46, 137 State St., Auburn, was charged July 10 with resisting arrest.

• Matthew P. Murray, 37, 101 Quill Ave., Auburn, was charged July 10 with first-degree criminal contempt, second-degree criminal contempt and endangering the welfare of a child.

• Lawrence A. Atkins, 46, 137 State St., Auburn, was charged July 11 with fourth-degree criminal possession of stolen property and third-degree assault.

• Barshae R. Murph, 33, 13 Wall St., Apt. 2, Auburn, was charged July 11 with third-degree menacing.

• Gary S. Garrison, 68, 62 Osborne St., Auburn, was charged July 11 with second-degree criminal trespass.

• Cierra M. Schroeder, 34, 6 Spring St., Auburn, was charged July 12 with resisting arrest.

• Jennifer Lynn Lakota, 34, 14 Seymour St., Auburn, was charged July 13 with petit larceny and third-degree identity theft.

• Joshua Michael Martin, 36, 14 Greenview Circle, Auburn, was charged July 13 with second-degree criminal contempt and aggravated family offense.

• Winter Ashley Ingleston, 35, 19 McMaster St., Room 2, Auburn, was charged July 13 with third-degree grand larceny, third-degree welfare fraud, first-degree filing a false instrument and misuse of food stamps.

County

• Gage B. Ashley, 25, 7 Aurelius Ave., 3, Auburn, was charged July 11 with second-degree promoting prison contraband.

State

• David R. Gronen, 68, Marietta, was charged July 6 with third-degree criminal mischief.

• Nigell K. Johnson, 41, Ithaca, was charged July 12 with petit larceny.

• Walter D. Silensky, 56, Port Byron, was charged July 3 with two counts of second-degree criminal contempt.

• Yolanda Robles, 42, New Britain, Connecticut, was charged July 11 with second-degree promoting prison contraband.

• Isaiah Yanik, 46, Moravia, was charged July 12 with three counts of third-degree burglary.

• Markiss A. Stokes, 21, Syracuse, was charged July 12 with second-degree criminal possession of a forged instrument.

• Robert A. Massarini, 60, Summerhill, was charged July 13 with second-degree menacing and fourth-degree criminal possession of a weapon.