Cayuga County-area police blotter: July 15, 2022

City

• Kea'mar L. Jackson, 23, 11 Burt Ave., was charged July 11 with fourth-degree criminal possession of a weapon, endangering the welfare of a child, seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance, fourth-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance, third-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance and fourth-degree criminal possession of a weapon.

• Ariel I. Bowman, 23, 17 Cottage St., Apt. 4, Auburn, was charged July 11 with third-degree falsely reporting an incident.

• Steven M. Rudick, 41, 115 Franklin St., Auburn, was charged July 12 with petit larceny.

• Ryan S. Kelsey, 31, 65 Genesee St., Downstairs Apt., Auburn, was charged July 12 with third-degree assault.

• Gerald A. Dale, 43, 5 Church St., Apt. 3, Auburn, with resisting arrest.

• Dorothy K. Joseph, 43, 101 Hickory Drive, Shohola, Pennsylvania, was charged July 13 with second-degree reckless endangerment.

• Brittany C. Ludwig, 32, 90 York St., Auburn, was charged July 13 with possession of a mislabeled dangerous drug.

• Tiffany I. Sabb, 30, 40 South St., Apt. 1, Auburn, was charged July 14 with third-degree criminal possession of a weapon.

• Benjamin J. Maywalt, 37, 86 Van Anden St., Auburn, was charged July 14 with driving while intoxicated with a previous conviction in past 10 years.

• Frank Calescibetta, 60, 58 Holley St., Auburn, was charged July 14 with fourth-degree criminal mischief and criminal obstruction of breathing.

• Tyler S. Bovee, 28, 37 William St., Auburn, was charged July 14 with second-degree criminal trespass and seventh-degree criminal possession of a weapon.

County

• Jesse A. Confer, 34, 2106 State Route 80, Georgetown, was charged July 12 with fourth-degree welfare fraud and fourth-degree grand larceny.

• Christina Cummings, 107 Hatch St., Syracuse, was charged July 14 with third-degree criminal trespass and petit larceny.

State

• Erick Bertonica, 45, Auburn, was charged July 12 with second-degree falsely reporting an incident.

• Ejarias Burgin, 19, Syracuse, was charged July 13 with third-degree criminal possession of a weapon.