Cayuga County-area police blotter: July 16, 2021

City

• Chad M. Nichols, 44, 153 Cottage St., Auburn, was charged July 13 with second-degree strangulation and third-degree menacing.

• Brittany A. Tansley, 29, 217 Genesee St., West Middle School Apartments, 10, Auburn, was picked up on a bench warrant July 14.

• Julian N. Byer Jr., 22, 6154 Court St., Cayuga, was charged July 14 with second-degree robbery and two counts of first-degree robbery.

• Camille A. Racona, 31, transient, Auburn, was charged July 14 with fourth-degree larceny.

• Charles Williams Jr., 44, 25 Dexter Ave., Auburn, was charged July 14 with second-degree assault, third-degree criminal possession of a weapon and fifth-degree conspiracy.

• Joshua M. Borza, 35, 166 E. Genesee St., Auburn, was picked up on a bench warrant July 15 and was charged with third-degree stalking, second-degree aggravated harassment, two counts of second-degree criminal contempt, three counts of aggravated family offense and three counts of first-degree criminal contempt.

• Kevin C. Fulmer, 27, 7335 Owasco Road, Auburn, was charged July 15 with second-degree criminal mischief.

County