Cayuga County-area police blotter: July 16, 2021

City
• Chad M. Nichols, 44, 153 Cottage St., Auburn, was charged July 13 with second-degree strangulation and third-degree menacing.
• Brittany A. Tansley, 29, 217 Genesee St., West Middle School Apartments, 10, Auburn, was picked up on a bench warrant July 14.
• Julian N. Byer Jr., 22, 6154 Court St., Cayuga, was charged July 14 with second-degree robbery and two counts of first-degree robbery.
• Camille A. Racona, 31, transient, Auburn, was charged July 14 with fourth-degree larceny.
• Charles Williams Jr., 44, 25 Dexter Ave., Auburn, was charged July 14 with second-degree assault, third-degree criminal possession of a weapon and fifth-degree conspiracy.
• Joshua M. Borza, 35, 166 E. Genesee St., Auburn, was picked up on a bench warrant July 15 and was charged with third-degree stalking, second-degree aggravated harassment, two counts of second-degree criminal contempt, three counts of aggravated family offense and three counts of first-degree criminal contempt.
• Kevin C. Fulmer, 27, 7335 Owasco Road, Auburn, was charged July 15 with second-degree criminal mischief.
County
• Jason J. Jaxe, 35, 25 Rochester St., Port Byron, was charged July 14 with third-degree menacing.
• Michael A. Wells, 32, 10 Grove St., back upstairs, Moravia village, was charged July 14 with two counts of third-degree criminal possession of a weapon and second-degree menacing.
State
• Patrick D. Smith, 35, 340 Clark St., #1, Auburn, was picked up on a bench warrant July 13.
• Emily Bell, 25, Auburn, was charged July 15 with second-degree burglary and possession of burglar tools and fourth-degree criminal mischief.
• Juanita E. James, 56, Oswego, was charged July 15 with first-offense driving while intoxicated.