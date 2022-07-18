Cayuga County-area police blotter: July 18, 2022

City

• Ashley E. Puchala, 38, 67 Olympia Ave., Auburn, was charged July 15 with fourth-degree criminal possession of a weapon and second-degree menacing.

• Mitchell Gordon Ellingwood, 30, 17 Cottage St., Apt. 4, Auburn, was charged July 15 with second-degree aggravated harassment.

• Michael James Covert, 47, 25 Garrow St., Auburn, was charged July 15 with third-degree menacing, first-degree criminal contempt, fourth-degree criminal mischief and second-degree burglary.

• Ian Christopher Miller, 28, 3637 Sonoma Ave., Santa Rosa, California, was charged July 16 with driving while intoxicated-first offense and operating a motor vehicle with a blood alcohol content of at least 0.08%.

• Whitt White, 39, 5 Rock Ave., Auburn, was charged July 16 with endangering the welfare of a child and third-degree criminal possession of a weapon.

• John William Mitchell, 41, transient, Auburn, was charged July 16 with criminal obstruction of breathing and fourth-degree grand larceny.

• Cody Michael Christoff, 24, 23 Orchard St., Auburn, was charged July 17 with second-degree criminal contempt.

County

• Cheryl A. Love, 59, 403 Grant Ave. Road, Sennett, was charged July 16 with third-degree assault.

• Paula Marie Sanzo, 53, 218 Alice Ave., Solvay, was charged July 17 with driving while intoxicated-first offense and operating a motor vehicle with a blood alcohol content of at least 0.08%.