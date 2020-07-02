Cayuga County-area police blotter: July 2, 2020

City
• Mikal S. Holbrook Sr., 22, 8091 Margaretta Road, Sodus Point, was picked up on a bench warrant.
• Andre D. Denman, 37, 124 North St., Auburn, was charged June 30 with petit larceny.
• Michelle N. Depew, 31, 48 Chase St., Auburn, was charged June 30 with first-degree criminal contempt and criminal mischief.
• Scott L. Kepler, 39, 290 Grant Ave., Chapel House Grant Ave., Auburn, was charged June 30 with seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance, second-degree criminal possession of methamphetamine manufacturing material and possession of a mislabeled dangerous drug/substance.
• Derrien J. Shannon Jr., 27, 3208 Crandon Lane, Raleigh, North Carolina, was charged June 30 with fourth-degree grand larceny.
• Randi L. Vorhis, 34, 7 Venice St., Auburn, was charged June 30 with seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance, possession of a mislabeled dangerous drug/substance and second-degree criminally using drug paraphernalia.
• Quindale Bacon, 33, 37 N. Division St., Auburn, was picked up on a bench warrant July 1.
• Michael D. Stephenson, 38, 217 Genesee St., West Middle School Apartments, Auburn, was charged July 1 with second-reckless endangerment.
State
• Wesley A. Percy, 42, Locke, was charged June 29 with two counts of fourth-degree grand larceny, two counts of fifth-degree conspiracy and third-degree aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle.
