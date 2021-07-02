Cayuga County-area police blotter: July 2, 2021

City
• Kevin J. Bouley, 30, 131 Swift St., Auburn, was charged June 29 with public lewdness.
• James W. Edwards, 28, 165 Ballantyne Road, Syracuse, was charged June 30 with criminal mischief and second-degree criminal contempt.
• Dublas A. Hernandez, 25, 101 Quill Ave., Oak Creek Townhouses, G38, Auburn, was charged June 29 with second-degree menacing.
• John W. Mitchell III, 40, 1 Orchard St., Auburn, was picked up on a bench warrant June 30.
• Cheryl L. Oliver, 36, 106 Washington St., Auburn, was picked up on an bench warrant June 30.
• Amanda C. Briggs, 32, 101 Quill Ave., Oak Creek Townhouses, J58, Auburn, was charged July 1 with torturing/injuring/not feeding an animal.
• Kristina R. Page, 34, 68 Cottage St., Auburn, was charged July 1 with first-degree criminal sexual act.
• Zachery S. Silcox, 31, 76 E. Genesee St., Apt. 2, Auburn, was charged July 1 with criminal mischief.
County
• Tristan R. Hope, 25, 7004 State Street Road, Throop, was charged June 29 with second-degree manslaughter.
• David A. Reap, 26, 1292 Stewarts Corner, Genoa, was picked up on a bench warrant June 29.
• Janet M. Cooper, 60, 5221 Bluefield Road, Fleming, was charged June 30 with driving while intoxicated first offense and operating a motor vehicle with a blood alcohol content level of at least .08 of 1% first offense.
State
• Craig A. Saunders, 66, Weedsport, was charged July 1 with prohibited sale of an alcoholic beverage and first-degree unlawfully dealing with a child.