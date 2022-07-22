Cayuga County-area police blotter: July 22, 2022

City

• Scott A. Meyer, 32, transient, Auburn, was charged July 18 with petit larceny.

• Thomas M. Trathen, 18, 189 Genesee St., Auburn, was charged July 19 with third-degree falsely reporting an incident.

• Majel D. Sheffield, 25, 21 Derby Ave., Auburn, was charged July 20 with petit larceny.

• Matthew J. Grzasko, 41, 3 Mann St., Auburn, was charged July 21 with third-degree criminal possession of a weapon, first-degree criminal contempt and second-degree menacing.

• LeRon M. Agee, 40, 24 Garrow St., Auburn, was charged July 21 with criminal mischief.

• Harry E. Walter, 43, 23 Grover St., Apt. 1, Auburn, was charged July 21 with aggravated family offense and second-degree criminal contempt.

County

• Robert W. Dreher, 62, 4051 State Route, 14A, Geneva, was charged July 19 with criminal mischief.

State

• Khadjiah S. Thomas, 18, was charged with three counts of fifth-degree criminal possession of stolen property.

• John M. Cardinell, 83, Weedsport, was charged July 17 with second-degree assault.

• Christopher P. Finnerty, 42, Victory, was charged July 19 with first-degree criminal contempt.

• Abigail P. Delaney, 24, Auburn, was charged July 20 with a blood alcohol content level of .08 of 1%.

• Brittany M. Smith, 32, Syracuse, was charged July 20 with third-degree unauthorized use of a motor vehicle.

• Raquan R. Shadreem, 23, Syracuse, was charged July 20 with third-degree unauthorized use of a motor vehicle.

• Michael J. Bishop, 55, Sennett, was charged July 20 with operating a motor vehicle while under the influence of alcohol or drug first offense.