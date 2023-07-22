City

• Bradley W. Marshall, 31, 4 Van Patten St., Auburn, was charged July 14 with sixth-degree conspiracy and petit larceny.

• Johnny F. Keesee, 57, 4 McMaster St., Auburn, was charged July 14 with sixth-degree conspiracy, petit larceny and possession of possession of a mislabeled dangerous drug.

• John B. Dennis, 35, 57 Orchard St., 2, Auburn, was charged July 14 with sixth-degree conspiracy and fifth-degree criminal possession of a stolen property.

• Brandon A. Dutcher, 37, 18 Pulaski St., Auburn, was charged July 14 with first-degree disseminating indecent material to minors, endangering the welfare of a child, third-degree sexual abuse, second-degree criminal possession a weapon and failure to notify of address change as sex offender.

• Jeffrey R. Scott, 62, 90 Owasco St., 3, Auburn, was charged July 14 with criminal obstruction of breathing, second-degree criminal contempt and endangering the welfare of a child.

• Britney E. Musso, 35, 125 Austin Dr., Auburn Heights Apartments, Auburn, was charged July 15 with driving while ability impaired by drugs or alcohol and driving while intoxicated first offense.

• Chrystal A. Martinez, 39, transient, Auburn, was charged July 15 with aggravated driving while intoxicated, driving while intoxicated first offense, alcohol-cannabis in motor vehicle on highway.

• John C. Cool, 58, 16 N. Hunter Ave., Auburn, was charged July 15 with operating a motor vehicle with a blood-alcohol content of at least .08 of 1% first offense and driving while intoxicated first offense.

• James B. Dorsey, 35, 73 Seymour St., 5, Auburn, was charged July 16 with driving while intoxicated with a prior conviction in the last 15 years and aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle.

• Mathew E. Mosher, 49, 7755 Weedsport Sennett Road, Sennett, was charged July 16 with second-degree identity theft and petit larceny.

• Kialisha P. Emerson, 39, 1752 Sherwood Road, Aurora, was charged July 16 with driving while intoxicated first offense.

• Megen M. Aguilar-Lopez, 33, 62 Glasgow St., Clyde, was charged July 16 with resisting arrest and second-degree obstructing governmental administration and seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance.

• Megen M. Aguilar-Lopez, 33, 62 Glasgow St., Clyde, was charged July 17 with seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance.

• Byron M. Cole, 34, 13 Church St., Auburn, was charged July 17 with seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance.

• Victoria L. Cobb, 24, 40 S. Lewis St., Auburn, was charged July 17 with endangering the welfare of a child.

County

• Andrew J. Campbell, 31, 12625 Farnam Road, Ira, was charged July 14 with fourth-degree criminal possession of a weapon.

• Matthew J. Kuhlmann, 34, 82 Rochester St., Port Byron, was charged July 14 with first-degree aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle and driving while ability impaired by drugs.

• Angelina S. Burgdoff, 27, 21 Lisa Lane, Moravia, was charged July 16 with first-degree criminal contempt.

• Kyle M. Spratt, 24, 2654 E. Main St., village of Cato, was charged July 17 with fourth-degree criminal mischief.

State

• Michael A. Whiffen, was charged July 14 with third-degree criminal mischief and third-degree criminal possession of a weapon.

• Tynesha A. Collins, 20, Syracuse, was charged July 15 with fourth-degree grand larceny and second-degree criminal impersonation.

• Daveonna S. Lawson, 22, Syracuse, was charged July 15 with fourth-degree grand larceny.

• Donald J. Gregory, 55, Weedsport, was charged July 16 with second-degree criminal contempt.