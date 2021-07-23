 Skip to main content
Cayuga County-area police blotter: July 23, 2021

City

• Sheldon L. Clawson, 27, 410 N. Washington St., Rome, was charged July 19 with first-degree aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle, resisting arrest and first-offense driving while intoxicated.

• Harvey R. Thomas, 31, 12 Arch St., lower apartment, Auburn, was charged July 19 with second-degree instructing governmental administration, second-degree criminal contempt and aggravated family offense.

• Jorri M. McGriff, 39 Burt Ave., Auburn, was charged July 19 with second-degree burglary, petit larceny and fifth-degree conspiracy.

• Tori R. Myler, 42, 40 Center St., Auburn, was picked up on a bench warrant July 19.

• Allen M. Session, 32, 3 Pine St., Auburn, was charged July 19 with second-degree obstructing governmental administration.

• Jennifer M. Telvock, 40, 276 Seymour St., Auburn, was picked up on a bench warrant July 19.

• Derek M. Barnish, 35, 136 Clark St., Apt. 1, Auburn, was charged July 20 with criminal possession of a mislabeled dangerous drug or substance and seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance.

• Kimberley M. Cotton, 30, 6919 Chestnut Ridge Road, Sennett, was charged July 21 with fourth-degree criminal possession of stolen property and third-degree identity theft.

• John F. Keesee, 55, 4 McMaster St., Auburn, was picked up on a bench warrant June 21.

• Kayla R. Kopecki, 6 McMaster St., apartment 1, Auburn, was charged July 20 with third-degree robbery.

• Zachary V. Pelosi-Dahl, 29, 4460 Milton Ave., Camillus, was charged July 20 with possession and transportation of untaxed cigarettes, second-degree criminal mischief and third-degree criminal possession of a weapon.

• Michael Tillman, 61, 136 Clark St., Auburn, was charged July 20 with third-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance, imitation controlled substances and two counts of second-degree criminal use of drug paraphernalia.

• Mary A. Creamer, 53, 16 Steel St., apartment L, Auburn, was charged July 22 with second-degree assault and fourth-degree criminal possession of a weapon.

• Raymond E. Decker,  56, 22 Rochester St., Auburn, was charged July 21 with aggravated family offense and second-degree criminal contempt.

• Dustin W. Hall, 33, 7298 State Street Road, Throop, was charged July 21 with first-degree robbery and third-degree grand larceny.

• Denise L. Bond, 55, 10 Foote St., apartment 3, Auburn, was charged July 22 with second-degree criminal sale of a controlled substance.

• Christian L. Rivera, 36, 7 Woodruff Place, apartment 1, Auburn, was charged July 22 with second-degree murder, third-degree criminal sale of a controlled substance, fourth-degree conspiracy, third-degree intimidation, and two counts of first-degree robbery.

• Tracy B. Walters, 41, 131 VanAnden St., Auburn, was picked up on a bench warrant July 23.

County

• James C. Lord, 34, 4699 Hilliard Road, Locke, was charged July 19 with first-degree criminal contempt.

• James V. Tortorelli, 59, 703 Church St., North Syracuse, was charged July 19 with seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance.

• Eric D. Depasquale, 35, 923 Kirkpatrick St., Syracuse, was charged July 20 with false personation.

• Erik M. Williams, 34, 2333 Atwood Road, Sempronius, was picked up on a bench warrant July 20.

State

• Ethan E. Hockeborn, 26, Port Byron, was charged July 22 with first-degree criminal contempt and aggravated family offense.

