Cayuga County-area police blotter: July 23, 2021

• John F. Keesee, 55, 4 McMaster St., Auburn, was picked up on a bench warrant June 21.

• Kayla R. Kopecki, 6 McMaster St., apartment 1, Auburn, was charged July 20 with third-degree robbery.

• Zachary V. Pelosi-Dahl, 29, 4460 Milton Ave., Camillus, was charged July 20 with possession and transportation of untaxed cigarettes, second-degree criminal mischief and third-degree criminal possession of a weapon.

• Michael Tillman, 61, 136 Clark St., Auburn, was charged July 20 with third-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance, imitation controlled substances and two counts of second-degree criminal use of drug paraphernalia.

• Mary A. Creamer, 53, 16 Steel St., apartment L, Auburn, was charged July 22 with second-degree assault and fourth-degree criminal possession of a weapon.

• Raymond E. Decker, 56, 22 Rochester St., Auburn, was charged July 21 with aggravated family offense and second-degree criminal contempt.

• Dustin W. Hall, 33, 7298 State Street Road, Throop, was charged July 21 with first-degree robbery and third-degree grand larceny.