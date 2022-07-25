Cayuga County-area police blotter: July 25, 2022

City

• Latoya Denise Alexander, 40, 11 Cady St., Apt. 1, Auburn, was charged July 22 with second-degree criminal trespass.

• Mariah J. Cox, 21, 11 Burt Ave., Auburn, was charged July 23 with criminal possession of a firearm, third-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance and fourth-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance.

• Robert Jeremy Weese, 44, 186 Cottage St., Auburn, was charged July 23 with endangering the welfare of a child.

• Joshua Phillip Marshall, 30, 5955 Bushnell Campbell Road, Kinsman, Ohio, was charged July 24 with driving while intoxicated-first offense and third-degree aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle.

• Mitchell Gordon Ellingwood, 30, 17 Cottage St., Apt. 4, Auburn, was charged July 24 with second-degree burglary, third-degree criminal tampering and fourth-degree criminal mischief.

County

• James K. Smith, 49, was charged July 22 with driving while intoxicated-first offense and aggravated driving while intoxicated.

State

• Richard N. Densley, 44, Jordan, was charged July 22 with third-degree rape and third-degree criminal sex act.

• Zachary J. Jordan, 34, Ira, was charged July 22 with third-degree assault, second-degree menacing, third-degree criminal mischief, first-degree robbery and third-degree criminal possession of a weapon.

• Jane M. Kalet, 69, Union Springs, was charged July 22 with driving while intoxicated-first offense.

• Robert H. Lewis, 52, Auburn, was charged July 24 with driving while intoxicated-first offense and operating a motor vehicle with a blood alcohol content of at least 0.08%.