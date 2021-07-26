Cayuga County-area police blotter: July 26, 2021

City
• Ronald A. Agee Jr., 46, 16 Fox Lane, Union Springs, was picked up on a bench warrant July 23.
• Jenna L. Albanese, 36, 1 Easterly Place, Auburn, was picked up on a bench warrant July 23.
• Sarah A. Flora, 33, transient, Auburn, was picked up on a bench warrant July 23.
• Tara T. Waite, 30, 55 Dayton St., Auburn, was charged July 23 with petit larceny.
• Devonte A. Copes, 23, 110 Fitch Ave., Auburn, was charged July 24 with aggravated criminal contempt.
• Timothy M. Cutler, 38, 74 Fitch Ave., Auburn, was charged July 24 with aggravated family offense and first-degree criminal contempt.
• Alicia M. Warner, 32, 170 VanAnden St., Auburn, was charged July 24 with second-degree assault and fourth-degree criminal possession of a weapon.
• Kiara R. Eisenschmidt, 23, 101 Quill Ave., R106, Auburn, was charged July 25 with resisting arrest.
• Misty L. Ellis, 34, 30 E. Gensee St., Apt. 2, Auburn, was charged July 25 with first-degree criminal contempt.
County
• Katie M. Slaven, 18, 25 Teds Way, Moravia, was charged July 23 with third-degree false report of an incident.
• Ciara G. Williams, 26, 43 Burt Ave., Auburn, was charged July 23 with driving while intoxicated-first offense and operating a motor vehicle with a blood-alcohol content of at least 0.08%.
• Chandler Joseph Marl, 20, 3170 Franklin St. Road, Sennett, was picked up on a bench warrant July 24.
State
• Gregory P. Knupp, 55, Skaneateles, was charged July 23 with third-degree aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle, driving while intoxicated with a previous conviction within the past 10 years and aggravated driving while intoxicated.
• Jason C. Blaisdell, 41, Wolcott, was charged July 23 with third-degree criminal tampering, aggravated family offense and endangering the welfare of a child.
• Achilles S. Reinhardt, 24, Elbridge, was charged July 25 with fourth-degree criminal mischief.