Cayuga County-area police blotter: July 26, 2021

• Ciara G. Williams, 26, 43 Burt Ave., Auburn, was charged July 23 with driving while intoxicated-first offense and operating a motor vehicle with a blood-alcohol content of at least 0.08%.

• Chandler Joseph Marl, 20, 3170 Franklin St. Road, Sennett, was picked up on a bench warrant July 24.

State

• Gregory P. Knupp, 55, Skaneateles, was charged July 23 with third-degree aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle, driving while intoxicated with a previous conviction within the past 10 years and aggravated driving while intoxicated.

• Jason C. Blaisdell, 41, Wolcott, was charged July 23 with third-degree criminal tampering, aggravated family offense and endangering the welfare of a child.

• Achilles S. Reinhardt, 24, Elbridge, was charged July 25 with fourth-degree criminal mischief.

