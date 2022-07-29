Cayuga County-area police blotter: July 29, 2022

City

• Cody M. Christoff, 24, 53 Barber St., Auburn, was charged July 25 with second-degree criminal contempt.

• Kelsey M. Davoli, 21, 5 Church St., 3, Auburn, was charged July 25 with petit larceny.

• Antoine T. Clark, 38, 71 Owasco St., Auburn, was charged July 25 with third-degree criminal possession of a weapon and second-degree criminal possession of a weapon.

• Garlyn M. Gause, 44, 125 Brook Haven Terrace, Rochester, was charged July 26 with third-degree unlawful feeling a police officer, resisting arrest, third-degree aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle and third-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance.

• Antoine T. Clark, 38, 71 Owasco St., Auburn, was charged July 26 with first-degree assault, criminal use of a firearm and second-degree criminal possession of a weapon.

• Lewis E. Gouldner, 33, 87 South St., was charged July 26 with resisting arrest.

• Dakota Paul-Eugene Campbell, 25, transient, Auburn, was charged July 26 with petit larceny.

• Rebecca L. Gould, 54, 20 Thornton Ave., Auburn, was charged July 26 with petit larceny.

• Melinda R. Oliver, 32, 20 Thornton Ave., Auburn, was charged July 26 with petit larceny.

• Natasha M. Rivera, 25, 7337 Youngs Road, Throop, was charged July 26 with third-degree robbery.

• Majel Dashaun Sheffield, 25, 21 Derby Ave., Auburn, was charged July 27 with petit larceny.

• Cashstro D. Nimmons, 18, 225 Lilac St., Syracuse, was charged July 27 with unauthorized use of a motor vehicle.

• Mikel S. Gainey, 18, 622 E. Seneca Turnpike Road, Syracuse, was charged July 27 with unauthorized use of a motor vehicle.

• Sara Kristin Gatewood, 36, 85 Bradford St., Auburn, was charged July 27 with third-degree grand larceny, third-degree welfare fraud and first-degree filing a false instrument.

• Christopher William Wilson, 60, 36 Franklin St., Auburn, was charged July 28 with petit larceny.

• Kyreese Travon Gilliam, 26, 18 Chapman Ave., Auburn, was charged July 28 with second-degree criminal possession of a weapon, two counts of third-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance, resisting arrest and third-degree aggravated unlicensed operation.

• Weldon Royce Malone, 55, 2144 W. Genesee St. Road, Aurelius, was charged July 28 with first-degree criminal contempt and second-degree obstructing governmental administration.

• Damien M. Wrana, 21 127 Owasco St., Auburn, was charged charged July 28 with first-degree criminal contempt.

• Timothy Lawrence Archambo, 56, 107 Owasco St., Auburn, was charged July 28 with first-degree criminal nuisance.

• Kevin Soe, 20, 22 Ashton Villa, North Chili, was charged July 28 with two counts of third-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance.

County

• Scott A. Hartle, 39, 1305 Whiting Road, Jordan, was charged July 25 with petit larceny.

• Jason E. Clore, 45, 6243 Howell Road, Summerhill, was charged July 26 with unauthorized use of a motor vehicle.

• Cameron C. Sheils, 20, 100 Woods Edge Drive, Apt. 212, Lansing, was charged July 28 with filing a false written statement.

• Michael F. Geiger, 53, 218 Winding Way, Horseheads, was charged July 28 with driving while intoxicated-first offense and aggravated driving while intoxicated.

State

• Roderick G. Henry, 46, Auburn, was charged July 26 with criminal mischief.

• Ian P. Phillips, 29, Weedsport, was charged July 26 with second-degree criminal contempt.

• Ryan P. Clement, 36, Carthage, was charged July 28 with third-degree grand larceny.