Cayuga County-area police blotter: July 30, 2021

City

• Randall P. Dwyer Jr., 42, 44 Wallace Ave., Auburn, was picked up on a bench warrant July 26.

• Jack W. Ferrin, 34, 18 Cross St., Auburn, was charged July 27 with second-degree assault, third-degree criminal possession of a weapon, second-degree menacing, third-degree assault and fourth-degree criminal mischief.

• Gordon M. Johnson, 46, transient, Auburn, was charged July 27 with third-degree burglary and petit larceny.

• Koby R. Klein, 21, 16 E. Genesee St., Auburn, was charged July 26 with third-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance.

• Stacey J. Finnigan, 57, 11 Norton St., Auburn, was charged July 27 with fourth-degree grand larceny and first-degree identity theft.

• Nickole D. Gould, 35, transient, Auburn, was charged July 27 with second-degree criminal contempt.

• Cheryl K. Nagel, 63, 3 Bellevue Place, Auburn, was charged July 27 with petit larceny.

• Zachary C. Trufant, 31, 217 Genesee St., Auburn, was charged July 28 with second-degree burglary and petit larceny.

County