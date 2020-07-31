Cayuga County-area police blotter: July 31, 2020

• Charles I. Sampson, 47, 43 Pulaski St., Apt. 2, Auburn, was picked up on a bench warrant July 30.

County

• Billy J. Thompson, 40, 14032 Keeley St., Red Creek, was charged July 29 with third-degree aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle.

• Madison P. Klingebiel, 19, 5347 Lake Road South, Brockport, was charged July 30 with third-degree aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle.

• Benjamin L. Wilkinson, 36, 6 Flamingo Drive, was charged July 29 with third-degree criminal possession of a weapon and second-degree obstructing governmental administration.

State

• Austin J, Widger, 22, Auburn, was charged July 28 with third-degree unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle.

• Cleveland Boswell, 51, Auburn, was charged July 28 with first-degree criminal contempt and aggravated family offense.