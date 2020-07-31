Cayuga County-area police blotter: July 31, 2020

City
• Brittany R. Bryan, 31, 41 Park Ave., Auburn, was charged July 28 with seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance.
• Jodylee M. Courturier, 40, 6 Aurelius Ave., Auburn, was charged July 28 with third-degree aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle.
• Shaun M. Fyffe, 37, 66 Garrow St., Auburn, was charged July 27 with second-degree aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle.
• Jason J. McPhearson Sr., 28, 143 Wall St., Auburn, was charged July 27 with second-degree criminal contempt.
• Anne M. Leone, 49, 15 Frances St., Auburn, was picked up on a bench warrant July 29.
• Justin L. McDougle, 31, 53 Arterial West, 2, Auburn, was charged July 29 with driving while intoxicated with a prior conviction within 10 years and first-degree aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle.
• Steven M. Rudick, 39, 2 Schwartz Dr., Standart Woods Apartments, Auburn, was charged July 28 with petit larceny.
• Calvin J. Bacon Jr., 34, 300 Burt St., Apt. B704, Syracuse, was charged July 29 with seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance.
• Fabriciano A. Canales, 26, 136 Clark St., 2, Auburn, was charged July 30 with third-degree assault.
• Charles I. Sampson, 47, 43 Pulaski St., Apt. 2, Auburn, was picked up on a bench warrant July 30.
County
• Billy J. Thompson, 40, 14032 Keeley St., Red Creek, was charged July 29 with third-degree aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle.
• Madison P. Klingebiel, 19, 5347 Lake Road South, Brockport, was charged July 30 with third-degree aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle.
• Benjamin L. Wilkinson, 36, 6 Flamingo Drive, was charged July 29 with third-degree criminal possession of a weapon and second-degree obstructing governmental administration.
State
• Austin J, Widger, 22, Auburn, was charged July 28 with third-degree unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle.
• Cleveland Boswell, 51, Auburn, was charged July 28 with first-degree criminal contempt and aggravated family offense.
• Nicholas M. Roof, 29, Seneca Falls, was charged July 28 with second0degree vehicular assault, first-degree vehicular assault, aggravated vehicular assault, driving while intoxicated first-offense, operating a motor vehicle while under the influence of alcohol, aggravated driving while intoxicated and reckless driving.
• Shanasty A. Johnson, 26, Auburn, was charged July 28 with endangering the welfare of a child.
Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter
Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email.