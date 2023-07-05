City

• Allan M. Laury, 29, transient, Sennett, was charged June 27 with third-degree falsely reporting an incident.

• Trevias T. Smith, 18, 65 Wall St., Auburn, was charged June 27 with second-degree criminal contempt.

• Roshika S. Coleman, 42, 218 Elise Drive, Pickens, South Carolina, was charged June 27 with fourth-degree criminal possession of a weapon.

• Jordan M. Morin, 26, 91 Osborne St., Apt. 2, Auburn, was charged June 28 with fourth-degree criminal mischief and petit larceny.

• Nicholas K. Abney, transient, Auburn, was charged June 28 with third-degree burglary and fourth-degree criminal mischief.

• Adrianna J. Agee-Atkins, 22, 279 Genesee St., Apt. 5, Auburn, was charged June 30 with fourth-degree criminal mischief and unauthorized use of a motor vehicle.

• Chrystal Martinez, 39, 89 York St., Auburn, was charged June 30 with two counts of petit larceny.

• Jackie L. Weisbrod-Moore, 49, 11 South 7th St., Fulton, was charged June 30 with petit larceny.

• Joshua A. Bertot, 44, 2709 Erie Drive, Weedsport, was charged June 30 with petit larceny.

• Kenneth J. Byrd, 31, 63 Holley St., Auburn, was charged July 1 with second-degree assault and third-degree criminal possession of a weapon.

• Christina S. Hassett, 43, transient, Auburn, was charged July 1 with first-degree criminal contempt.

• Randy G. Blaisdell, 56, 6 Spring St., Upper Apt., Auburn, was charged July 1 with second-degree criminal possession of a weapon, third-degree criminal possession of weapon with a previous felony conviction, fourth-degree criminal possession of a weapon, second-degree menacing and fourth-degree criminal mischief.

• James R. Behme, 49, 18 Lake Ave., Auburn, was charged July 1 with second-degree obstructing governmental administration.

County

• Andrew S. Nicholson, 30, Van Alystne, Pulaski, was charged June 29 with third-degree burglary.

• Trevor A. Anthony, 29, 14471 Fair Haven Road, Sterling, was charged June 29 with third-degree menacing and resisting arrest.

• Austin M. Molina-Alonzo, 26, 68 Greenview Dr., Auburn, was charged June 30 with third-degree burglary and third-degree grand larceny.

• Brittany R. Coyle, 31, 246 Genesee St., Cayuga, was charged July 3 with seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance.

• Tyler R. McElwain, 27, 118 North St., Auburn, was charged July 3 with seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance.

State

• Christopher L. Crandall, 25, Jordan, was charged June 30 with making a punishable false written statement.

• Everett W. Thompson, 33, Moravia, was charged July 1 with third-degree criminal mischief, endangering the welfare of a child and two counts of second-degree menacing.

• Logan D. Rodgers, 20, Weedsport, was charged July 1 with second-degree vehicular assault and first-degree operation of a motor vehicle impaired by drugs.

• Peter J. Giocona, 28, Auburn, was charged July 2 with operating a motor vehicle with a blood alcohol content level of .08% and driving while intoxicated-first offense.

• Deja M. Davis, 23, was charged July 2 with second-degree promoting prison contraband, first-degree promoting prison contraband and third-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance.

• Cassidy Narducci, 20, Staten Island, was charged July 2 with first-degree promoting prison contraband and third-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance.

• Jassir M. Escobar, 27, Moravia, was charged July 2 with second-degree promoting prison contraband, first-degree promoting prison contraband and third-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance.

• Ashley M. Moore, 31, Auburn, was charged July 2 with second-degree promoting prison contraband, first-degree promoting prison contraband and fifth-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance.

• Walter D. Silensky, 56, Port Byron, was charged July 3 with two counts of first-degree criminal contempt.