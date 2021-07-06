Cayuga County-area police blotter: July 6, 2021

City

• Daniel J. Everett, 30, 12 W. Elizabeth St., Waterloo, was picked up July 2 on a bench warrant.

• Jeffrey P. Shields, 28, transient, Auburn, was picked up July 2 on a bench warrant.

• Sammy J. Sikes, 29, 10 Parker St., upstairs back apartment, was charged July 2 with petit larceny.

• Deja M. Brown, 23, 101 Quill Ave., Apt. T113, Auburn, was charged July 4 with one count of first-degree robbery and two counts of second-degree robbery.

• Sean N. Clegg, 39, 84 Lansing St., Apt. 1, Auburn, was picked up July 4 on a bench warrant.

• Anthony N. Torres, 22, 5971 South St. Road, Fleming, was charged July 4 with one count of first-degree robbery and two counts of second-degree robbery.

• Enrique J. Torres, 25, 20 Thornton Ave., Apt. 527, Auburn, was charged July 4 with third-degree criminal sale of a controlled substance, one count of first-degree robbery, two counts of second-degree robbery and second-degree criminal possession of a weapon.

• Wayne A. Dion, 52, 68 Clark St., Apt. 4, Auburn, was charged July 5 with endangering the welfare of a child.