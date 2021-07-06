Cayuga County-area police blotter: July 6, 2021

City
• Daniel J. Everett, 30, 12 W. Elizabeth St., Waterloo, was picked up July 2 on a bench warrant.
• Jeffrey P. Shields, 28, transient, Auburn, was picked up July 2 on a bench warrant.
• Sammy J. Sikes, 29, 10 Parker St., upstairs back apartment, was charged July 2 with petit larceny.
• Deja M. Brown, 23, 101 Quill Ave., Apt. T113, Auburn, was charged July 4 with one count of first-degree robbery and two counts of second-degree robbery.
• Sean N. Clegg, 39, 84 Lansing St., Apt. 1, Auburn, was picked up July 4 on a bench warrant.
• Anthony N. Torres, 22, 5971 South St. Road, Fleming, was charged July 4 with one count of first-degree robbery and two counts of second-degree robbery.
• Enrique J. Torres, 25, 20 Thornton Ave., Apt. 527, Auburn, was charged July 4 with third-degree criminal sale of a controlled substance, one count of first-degree robbery, two counts of second-degree robbery and second-degree criminal possession of a weapon.
• Wayne A. Dion, 52, 68 Clark St., Apt. 4, Auburn, was charged July 5 with endangering the welfare of a child.
• Christopher M. Hunt, 20, 20 Merriman St. Extension, Auburn, was charged July 5 with fourth-degree criminal mischief, endangering the welfare of a child and aggravated family offense.
• Christopher M. Moore, 32, 3712 E. Genesee St. Road, Sennett, was picked up July 5 on a bench warrant.
• Tramel L. Cathcart, 23, 4 Mattie St., Auburn, was charged July 6 with criminal obstruction of breath.
County
• Frank M. Schrader, 46, 340 Fire Lane 16A, Niles, was charged July 3 with second-degree menacing and third-degree criminal possession of a weapon.
• Christopher M. Moore, 32, 3712 E. Genesee St. Road, Sennett, was charged July 5 with two counts of second-degree criminal contempt and one count of second-degree obstruction of governmental administration.
State
• Allen L. Session, 32, Auburn, was charged July 4 with driving while intoxicated-first offense and operating a motor vehicle with a blood alcohol content of at least 0.08%.
• Matthew W. Carnicelli, 32, Auburn, was charged July 4 with petit larceny.
• Joseph Chapman, 28, Clay, was charged July 5 with third-degree assault and endangering the welfare of a child.