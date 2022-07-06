Cayuga County-area police blotter: July 6, 2022

City

• Joseph A. Herne, 46, 16 Lawton Ave., Auburn, was charged June 30 with petit larceny.

• Keith S. Carter, 39, 772 Norton St., Rochester, was charged June 30 with third-degree burglary and fourth-degree grand larceny.

• James B. Yon, 53, transient, Auburn, was charged June 30 with third-degree burglary and petit larceny.

• Craig E. Laird, 34, 7 Aurelius Ave., Apt. 3, Auburn, was charged June 30 with second-degree criminal contempt and aggravated family offense.

• Chanchhayavan T. Chourb, 31, 1007 Oak St., Syracuse, was charged July 1 with third-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance and resisting arrest.

• Lynnett C. Jones, 32, 30 Lansing St., Auburn, was charged July 1 with second-degree criminal trespass and criminal mischief.

• Merritt F. Fletcher, 31, 6 Steel St., Auburn, was charged July 1 with second-degree criminal possession of a weapon and first-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance.

• John J. Rosen, 53, 1350 Fisher Ave., Cortland, was charged July 1 with second-degree criminal contempt.

• Amy C. McQueeney, 48, 9 Perry St., Auburn, was charged July with driving while intoxicated-first offense and operating a motor vehicle with a blood alcohol content level of at least .08%.

• Ricardo Reyes, 64, 30 Greenview Circle, Auburn, was charged July 2 with driving while intoxicated-first offense, operating a motor vehicle with a blood alcohol content level of at least .08% first offense and leaving scene of an incident without reporting.

• Jeramie E. Paul, 40, 15 Church St., Auburn, was charged July 2 with third-degree criminal trespass.

• Kelsey M. Davoli, 21, 5 Church St., 3, Auburn, was charged July 2 with third-degree criminal trespass.

• William I. Walter, 47, transient, Auburn, was charged July 2 with petit larceny and third-degree criminal trespass.

• Ann M. Wilson, 32, transient, Auburn, was charged July 2 with possession of a mislabeled dangerous drug and third-degree criminal trespass.

• Drequan A. Thomas, 26, 101 Quill Ave., was charged July 2 with endangering the welfare of a child and resisting arrest.

• Krystal L. Meacham, 29, 14 Rock Ave., Auburn, was charged July 2 with endangering the welfare of a child and criminal mischief.

• Isiah Finch, 45, 55 Market St., Auburn, was charged July 3 with menacing a police officer or peace officer, second-degree arson, third-degree criminal possession of a weapon, criminal obstruction of breathing and two counts of second-degree assault.

• Lyndsey A. Marr, 36, 26 Parker St., Auburn, was charged July 3 with first-degree unlawful imprisonment, second-degree strangulation and second-degree robbery.

• Carl E. Phillips, 35, 1074 Clark Street Road, Aurelius, was charged July 4 with criminal mischief.

• Joman T. Haddon, 29, transient, Auburn, was charged July 4 with possession of a mislabeled dangerous drug.

• Nicholas M. Neville, 32, 61 Cayuga St., Auburn, was charged July 5 with second-degree criminal possession of a weapon and first-degree criminal possession of a weapon.

• Mark R. Barber, 51, transient, Auburn, was charged July 5 with third-degree criminal tampering.

• Michael A. Whiffen, 20, 50 Perrine St., was charged July 5 with second-degree falsifying business records and fifth-degree criminal possession of stolen property.

County

• John E. Johnston, 40, 2090 Carley Brace Road, Dundee, was charged June 30 with first-degree criminal contempt.

• Edward D. Babiarz, 32, 9563 Powers Road, Cato, was charged July 1 with second-degree aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle and third-degree unauthorized use of a motor vehicle.

• Christopher M. Anthony, 42, 8 Paul St., Auburn, was charged July 4 with second-degree criminal contempt.

• Geoffrey J. Rowe, 39, 60 Aurora St., Moravia village, was charged July 5 with second-degree unlawful imprisonment and criminal mischief.

• Christopher R. McLoughlin, 27, 2153 Turnpike Road, Throop, was charged July 5 with third-degree aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle.

State

• Austin L. Partridge, 21, Genoa, was charged June 30 with fourth-degree criminal mischief.

• Lance C. Verbeck, 42, Moravia, was charged July 2 with driving while intoxicated with a previous conviction in 10 years and aggravated driving while intoxicated.

• Charles A. Koflan, 42, Sterling, was charged July 2 with third-degree criminal mischief.

• Christopher M. Anthony, 42, King Ferry, was charged July 3 with criminal mischief.

• Brandon M. Lowe, 36, Cayuga, was charged July 4 with false personation and second-degree aggravated operation of an unlicensed motor vehicle.

• Carl J. Towndrow, 58, Weedsport, was charged July 4 with seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance and second-degree aggravated harassment.

• Tyler J. Oliver, 30, Auburn, was charged July 5 with fourth-degree criminal mischief.

• Robert E. Grant, 60, Sterling, was charged July 5 with driving while intoxicated-first offense.