Cayuga County-area police blotter: July 8, 2022

City
• Richard P. Butler, 46, transient, Auburn, was charged July 6 with second-degree criminal trespass.
• Nicholas R. Demperio, 37, transient, Auburn, was charged July 6 with second-degree criminal trespass.
• Paul E. Pickard, 27, 132 N. Fulton, Downstairs, Auburn, was charged July 7 with fourth-degree criminal possession of a weapon and second-degree menacing.
• Ronald A. Agee, 47, 7 Barber St., Auburn, was charged July 7 with second-degree criminal contempt and possession of a mislabeled dangerous drug and resisting arrest.
• Lindsey M. Bennett, 39, 2 Bostwick Ave., Auburn, was charged July 7 with petit larceny.
State
• Joseph D. Gonzalez-Nunez, 23, Genoa, was charged July 7 with first-degree criminal contempt, aggravated family offense and third-degree aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle.