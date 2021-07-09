Cayuga County-area police blotter: July 9, 2021

City

• Tramel L. Cathcart, 23, 50 Perrine St., Auburn, was charged July 6 with second-degree criminal contempt.

• Kareem E. Davis, 36, 94 Orchard St., 4, Auburn, was charged July 6 with resisting arrest and harassment.

• Jason S. McDeid, 31, transient, Auburn, was picked up on an arrest warrant July 8.

• Christopher W. Wilson Sr., 59, 11 Walnut St., 3, Auburn, was charged July 8 with petit larceny.

County

• Robert H. Grossman, 40, 175 Searlwyn Road, Syracuse, was picked up on a bench warrant July 6.

• Scott L. Kepler, 40, 12 Seminary Ave., Auburn, was charged July 8 with second-degree criminal contempt.

State

• Allie K. McLeod, 20, Auburn, was charged July 6 with fifth-degree criminal possession of stolen property.

• Daniel L. Peters, 53, Camillus, was charged July 9 with aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle, driving while intoxicated with a previous conviction in the last 10 years and use of a vehicle without an interlock device.

