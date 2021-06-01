Cayuga County-area police blotter: June 1, 2021

City

• Jonathan L. Quiles, 28, 11 Hoffman St., Apt. 2, Auburn, was charged May 28 with fourth-degree criminal mischief, second-degree assault and fourth-degree criminal possession of a weapon.

• Gabriel P. Charette, 26, 43 Frazee St., lower apartment, Auburn, was charged May 30 with second-degree criminal possession of a weapon and second-degree menacing and charged June 1 with second-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance, third-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance and two counts of criminal use of drug paraphernalia.

• Curtis E. Johnson, 30, 3 Auburn Ave., Auburn, was charged May 30 with fourth-degree criminal mischief.

• Cindy L. Rowe, 62, 19 Franklin St., Apt. 5, Auburn, was charged May 30 with second-degree criminal contempt.

• Joseph E. Frijo, 29, 76 Clark St., back apartment, Auburn, was charged May 31 with second-degree assault, third-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance, two counts of criminal use of drug paraphernalia and possession with intent to sell, manufacture or sale of imitation controlled substances.

• Tamara L. Frijo, 42, 76 Clark St., back apartment, Auburn, was charged May 31 with fifth-degree conspiracy.