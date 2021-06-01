Cayuga County-area police blotter: June 1, 2021

City
• Jonathan L. Quiles, 28, 11 Hoffman St., Apt. 2, Auburn, was charged May 28 with fourth-degree criminal mischief, second-degree assault and fourth-degree criminal possession of a weapon.
• Gabriel P. Charette, 26, 43 Frazee St., lower apartment, Auburn, was charged May 30 with second-degree criminal possession of a weapon and second-degree menacing and charged June 1 with second-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance, third-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance and two counts of criminal use of drug paraphernalia.
• Curtis E. Johnson, 30, 3 Auburn Ave., Auburn, was charged May 30 with fourth-degree criminal mischief.
• Cindy L. Rowe, 62, 19 Franklin St., Apt. 5, Auburn, was charged May 30 with second-degree criminal contempt.
• Joseph E. Frijo, 29, 76 Clark St., back apartment, Auburn, was charged May 31 with second-degree assault, third-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance, two counts of criminal use of drug paraphernalia and possession with intent to sell, manufacture or sale of imitation controlled substances.
• Tamara L. Frijo, 42, 76 Clark St., back apartment, Auburn, was charged May 31 with fifth-degree conspiracy.
County
• Todd A. Castiglia, 58, 8807 Murray Road, Wolcott, was charged May 30 with third-degree aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle.
• Luis A. Felicier, 41, 168 W. Calthrop Ave., Syracuse, was charged May 30 with third-degree aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle.
• Tara Theressa Waite, 30, 69 Orchard St., Auburn, was picked up May 30 on a bench warrant.
• Michael C. Ely, 19, 9797 Powers Road, Cato, was charged May 31 with third-degree assault.
• Gage Basil Ashley, 23, 7 Aurelius Ave., Apt. 3, Auburn, was charged May 31 with second-degree criminal contempt.
State
• Alson C. Randall, 40, Auburn, was charged May 28 with driving while intoxicated-first offense and operating a motor vehicle with a blood alcohol content of at least 0.08%.
• Ryan E. Mudge, 30, Elbridge, was charged May 29 with fourth-degree criminal mischief.
• Andrew J. Hulslander, 19, Groton, was charged May 29 with fifth-degree possession of stolen property.
• Larry W. Hoff, 32, Auburn, was charged May 31 with second-degree criminal contempt.