Cayuga County-area police blotter: June 10, 2022

City
• Ca'Tyra A. Bowman, 22, 93 Washington St., Auburn, was charged June 6 with criminal mischief.
• Keyarah L. Copes, 21, 7 Orchard St., Auburn, was charged June 6 with third-degree criminal tempering.
• Majid M. Hasan, 27, 1507 Grand Ave., Syracuse, was charged June 6 with third-degree aggravated unlicensed operation of a controlled substance.
• Delarae Marie Sheffield, 29, 71 Owasco St., Auburn, was charged June 9 with third-degree welfare fraud, third-degree grand larceny and first-degree filing a false instrument.
• Trentyn Deiquan Jackson, 24, 9 Hoffman St., Auburn, was charged June 9 with petit larceny.
County
• Trevor M. Burdick, 22, 6560 South St., Wolcott, was charged June 9 with third-degree aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle.
• Jacob M. Skinner, 37, 6876 Church St., Red Creek, was charged June 9 with first-degree aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle and driving while ability impaired by drug with two prior convictions in the past 10 years.
State
• Guy A. Marl, 57, Port Byron, was charged June 9 with theft of services.