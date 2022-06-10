 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
POLICE

Cayuga County-area police blotter: June 10, 2022

City

• Ca'Tyra A. Bowman, 22, 93 Washington St., Auburn, was charged June 6 with criminal mischief.

• Keyarah L. Copes, 21, 7 Orchard St., Auburn, was charged June 6 with third-degree criminal tempering.

• Majid M. Hasan, 27, 1507 Grand Ave., Syracuse, was charged June 6 with third-degree aggravated unlicensed operation of a controlled substance.

• Delarae Marie Sheffield, 29, 71 Owasco St., Auburn, was charged June 9 with third-degree welfare fraud, third-degree grand larceny and first-degree filing a false instrument.

• Trentyn Deiquan Jackson, 24, 9 Hoffman St., Auburn, was charged June 9 with petit larceny.

County

• Trevor M. Burdick, 22, 6560 South St., Wolcott, was charged June 9 with third-degree aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle.

• Jacob M. Skinner, 37, 6876 Church St., Red Creek, was charged June 9 with first-degree aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle and driving while ability impaired by drug with two prior convictions in the past 10 years.

State

• Guy A. Marl, 57, Port Byron, was charged June 9 with theft of services.

Tags

