Cayuga County-area police blotter: June 11, 2021

• Timothy D. Johnson Jr., 32, 55 Parker St., Apt. 1, Auburn, was picked up June 8 on a bench warrant.

• Robert A. Meyers, 32, 49 E. 9 St., Oswego, was picked up June 7 on a bench warrant.

• Clarence J. Brown, 41, 9 Bellevue Place, Auburn, was charged June 9 with operating a motor vehicle with a blood-alcohol content of at least .08% and driving while intoxicated-first offense.

• Joshua L. Patterson, 36, 128 Cottage St., Auburn, was picked up on a bench warrant June 8 and charged with three counts of petit larceny.

• Jessica L. Walls, 29, 7 Grover St. Auburn, was charged June 8 with petit larceny.

• Robert W. Danboise Sr., 49, 101 Quill Ave., Oak Creek Townhouses, T112, Auburn, was picked up June 9 on a bench warrant.

• Bonnie J. Lamphere, 40, 255 Grant Ave., Grant Motel, Room 20, Auburn, was picked up June 9 on a bench warrant.

• Christian Rivera, 36, 7 Woodruff Place, Auburn, was charged June 9 with possession of a sexual performance by a child.

• William L. Ross, 22, transient, Auburn, was charged June 9 with second-degree criminal contempt.