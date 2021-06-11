Cayuga County-area police blotter: June 11, 2021

City
• Timothy D. Johnson Jr., 32, 55 Parker St., Apt. 1, Auburn, was picked up June 8 on a bench warrant.
• Robert A. Meyers, 32, 49 E. 9 St., Oswego, was picked up June 7 on a bench warrant.
• Clarence J. Brown, 41, 9 Bellevue Place, Auburn, was charged June 9 with operating a motor vehicle with a blood-alcohol content of at least .08% and driving while intoxicated-first offense.
• Joshua L. Patterson, 36, 128 Cottage St., Auburn, was picked up on a bench warrant June 8 and charged with three counts of petit larceny.
• Jessica L. Walls, 29, 7 Grover St. Auburn, was charged June 8 with petit larceny.
• Robert W. Danboise Sr., 49, 101 Quill Ave., Oak Creek Townhouses, T112, Auburn, was picked up June 9 on a bench warrant.
• Bonnie J. Lamphere, 40, 255 Grant Ave., Grant Motel, Room 20, Auburn, was picked up June 9 on a bench warrant.
• Christian Rivera, 36, 7 Woodruff Place, Auburn, was charged June 9 with possession of a sexual performance by a child.
• William L. Ross, 22, transient, Auburn, was charged June 9 with second-degree criminal contempt.
• Jack C. Whitmore, 21, 39 Wall St., Auburn, was picked up June 10 on a bench warrant.
• Janet T. Amankwaah, 57, 101 Olympia Terrace, Ave., Auburn, was picked up June 10 on a bench warrant.
• Leann Magee, 39, 476 Lansingville Road, Lansing, was picked up June 11 on a bench warrant.
County
• Matthew S. Bobbett, 36, 7913 Weedsport Sennett Road, Weedsport, was charged June 8 with aggravated family offense and second-degree criminal contempt.
• Richard R. Mcallaster, 39, 7884 Grant Ave. Road, Sennett, was charged June 10 with failure to verify address change as a sex offender first offense
• Nathan W. Brown, 33, 2366 Bear Swamp Road, Sempronius, was charged June 11 with second-degree criminal contempt.
State
• Leslie A. Donovan, 56, Elbridge, was charged June 7 with first-degree operation of a motor vehicle impaired by drugs.
• Roishon U. Bowman, 36, Seneca Falls, was charged June 11 with operating a motor vehicle with a blood-alcohol content level of at least .08%.