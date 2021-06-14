Cayuga County-area police blotter: June 14, 2021

City

• Damien M. Smith, 28, 14 Warren Ave., Auburn, was charged June 11 with first-degree burglary, second-degree assault, third-degree criminal possession of a weapon, second-degree unlawful imprisonment, criminal obstruction of breath and two counts of endangering the welfare of a child.

• Dewitt C. Marion III, 58, 230 Perrine Ave., Auburn, was charged June 12 with petit larceny.

• Christopher A. Pearson, 23, 58 2nd Drive, Brutus, was charged June 12 with second-degree criminal contempt.

• Timothy M. Mosher, 44, 5 Parsons St., Auburn, was charged June 13 with second-degree criminal trespass.

• Boun Xou T. Rajaphoumy, 20, 107 Park Place, Auburn, was charged June 14 with third-degree fleeing an officer in a motor vehicle.

County

• Misty M. Leonard, 32, 4 1st St., Port Byron, was charged June 11 with endangering the welfare of a child.

• Nathan W. Brown, 2366 Bear Swamp Road, Sempronius, was picked up June 11 on a bench warrant.

• Michael J. Palmer, 27, 5984 Lake St. Road, Aurelius, was charged June 12 with fourth-degree criminal mischief.