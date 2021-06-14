Cayuga County-area police blotter: June 14, 2021

City
• Damien M. Smith, 28, 14 Warren Ave., Auburn, was charged June 11 with first-degree burglary, second-degree assault, third-degree criminal possession of a weapon, second-degree unlawful imprisonment, criminal obstruction of breath and two counts of endangering the welfare of a child.
• Dewitt C. Marion III, 58, 230 Perrine Ave., Auburn, was charged June 12 with petit larceny.
• Christopher A. Pearson, 23, 58 2nd Drive, Brutus, was charged June 12 with second-degree criminal contempt.
• Timothy M. Mosher, 44, 5 Parsons St., Auburn, was charged June 13 with second-degree criminal trespass.
• Boun Xou T. Rajaphoumy, 20, 107 Park Place, Auburn, was charged June 14 with third-degree fleeing an officer in a motor vehicle.
County
• Misty M. Leonard, 32, 4 1st St., Port Byron, was charged June 11 with endangering the welfare of a child.
• Nathan W. Brown, 2366 Bear Swamp Road, Sempronius, was picked up June 11 on a bench warrant.
• Michael J. Palmer, 27, 5984 Lake St. Road, Aurelius, was charged June 12 with fourth-degree criminal mischief.
• Deborah E. Freeland, 64, 24 Fox Lane, Union Springs, was charged June 12 with first-degree operating a motor vehicle while impaired by drugs.
• Jeffrey E. Handley, 36, 17 1st Ave., Owasco, was charged June 13 with third-degree aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle.
State
• Christopher M. Moore, 32, Sennett, was charged June 11 with two counts of third-degree burglary and three counts of second-degree criminal contempt.
• Shawn Q. King, 45, Martville, was charged June 14 with fourth-degree criminal mischief.