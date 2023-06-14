City

• Brendon I. Smith, 31, transient, Auburn, was charged June 2 with petit larceny.

• Trevias T. Smith, 18, 65 Wall St., Auburn, was charged June 4 with third-degree criminal mischief.

• Austin R. Knapp, 30, 46 Orchard St., Apt. 1, Auburn, was charged June 5 with third-degree burglary and two counts of petit larceny.

• Thomas E. Ivery, 19, 5 Eastern Parkway, Sennett, was charged June 5 with fourth-degree criminal possession of a weapon, second-degree menacing and endangering the welfare of a child.

• Sean M. Helmick, 37, 96 Osborne St., Left Apt., Auburn, was charged June 6 with petit larceny.

• Charles A. Jones, 33, 41 Steel St., Auburn, was charged June 7 with fourth degree criminal mischief, criminal obstruction of breathing and third-degree menacing.

• Mark R. Cicora, 57, 101 N. Lewis St., Auburn, was charged June 7 with second-degree criminal trespass, endangering the welfare of a child and fourth-degree criminal mischief.

• Jaden S. Foresman, 19, 4 Lawton Ave., Auburn, was charged June 7 with fourth-degree criminal mischief.

• Moriah A. Heath, 23, 1 Orchard St., Apt. B, Auburn, was charged June 8 with second-degree assault.

• Ryan M. Wilson, 37, 46 Orchard St., Auburn, was charged June 8 with fourth-degree criminal possession of stolen property.

• Daniel P. Miller, 39, 314 Longbranch Circle, Liverpool, was charged June 8 with second-degree rape.

• Wilfredo Flores-Acevedo, 36, 215 Genesee St., Auburn, was charged June 9 with driving while intoxicated-first offense, aggravated driving while intoxicated and alcohol-cannabis in motor vehicle on highway, third-degree criminal possession of a weapon and making a punishable false written statement.

• Shawn D. Buck, 47, 19 McMaster St., Auburn, was charged June 10 with second-degree strangulation and endangering the welfare of a child.

• Tiffany A. Skarr, 33, 13 Rock Ave., Auburn, was charged June 10 with seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance.

• Tyrone S. Davis, 27, 1001 Court St., Syracuse, was charged June 12 with second-degree aggravated harassment, two counts of aggravated family offense, two counts of second-degree criminal contempt and three counts of first-degree criminal contempt.

• Anthony M. Colon, 25, 6557 Mullen Drive, Aurelius, was charged June 13 with aggravated family offense and second-degree criminal contempt.

County

• Michelle A. DeLap, 58, 5994 E. Lake Road, Owasco, was charged June 2 with driving while intoxicated-first offense and operating a motor vehicle with a blood-alcohol content of at least .08%.

• Samantha L. Schwarting, 32, 7469 County House Road, Sennett, was charged June 6 with endangering the welfare of a child.

• Sydney L. Chase, 7445 County House Road, Sennett, was charged June 6 with aggravated family offense and second-degree criminal contempt.

• Kevin J. Schwarting, 36, 7469 County House Road, Sennett, was charged June 7 with endangering the welfare of a child.

• Michael A. Pealo, 29, 63 Van Anden St., Auburn, was charged June 7 with seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance.

• Tyrone C. Alexander, 61, 3365 E. Genesee St., Sennett, was charged June 7 with second-degree criminal nuisance.

• Brian S. Neilson, 41, 2189 Morris Drive, Seneca Falls, was charged June 9 with second-degree rape.

• Matthew R. Jones, 47, 2717 E. Brutus St., Apt. 102, Weedsport, was charged June 11 with aggravated driving while intoxicated, driving while intoxicated first offense, alcohol-cannabis in motor vehicle on highway and aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle.

• Daniel W. Beck, 29, 3576 Koenig Point Drive, Owasco, was charged June 12 with driving while intoxicated-first offense, operating a motor vehicle with a blood-alcohol content of at least .08% and alcohol-cannabis in motor vehicle on highway.

State

• Kirk W. Lawler, 60, Auburn, was charged June 3 with driving while intoxicated-first offense and operating a motor vehicle with a blood-alcohol content of at least .08%.

• Michael D. McCarthy, 39, Auburn, was charged June 3 with operating a motor vehicle with a blood-alcohol content of at least .08%, driving while intoxicated-first offense, aggravated driving while intoxicated with a child and four counts of endangering the welfare of a child.

• Cody M. Fiduccia, 30, Cato, was charged June 5 with second-degree criminal contempt.

• Kevin R. Gulliver, 35, Moravia, was charged June 5 with second-degree criminal contempt.

• Jack Lay, 25, Syracuse, was charged June 3 with fourth-degree grand larceny and fifth-degree conspiracy.

• Jerry P. Gordon, 54, Massena, was charged June 6 with third-degree assault.

• Andrea N. Jordan, 40, Auburn, was charged June 8 with second-degree criminal trespass.

• Anthony M. Colon, 25, Auburn, was charged June 8 with third-degree unauthorized use of a vehicle.

• Reimy N. Pena-Vargas, 29, Vargas, was charged June 10 with first-degree criminal contempt.

• Shawn M. Bennett, 25, Cato, was charged June 10 with third-degree assault, fourth-degree criminal mischief and endangering the welfare of a child.

• Tavis D. Mclaurin, 42, Syracuse, was charged June 11 with third-degree robbery.

• Tayonna Q. Albert, 26, Syracuse, was charged June 11 with third-degree robbery.