Cayuga County-area police blotter: June 15, 2022

City

• Richard P. Butler, 46, 29 Seymour St., Apt. 7, Auburn, was charged June 10 with third-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance.

• Michael M. Wayne, 60, 150 Vanauker St., Auburn, was charged June 10 with third-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance.

• James B. Yon, 53, transient, Auburn, was charged June 11 with petit larceny.

• Joshua E. Robles, 22, transient, Auburn, was charged June 11 with first-degree robbery, second-degree menacing and third-degree criminal possession of a weapon.

• Marquis L. Newman-Bright, 31, 8 Gaylord St., Upper Apt., Auburn, was charged June 12 criminal mischief.

• Mark L. Berardi, 66, 191 Genesee St., was charged June 12 with dumping on city streets.

• Nicholas K. Abney, 32, 101 Quill Ave., Auburn, was charged June 12 with second-degree obstructing governmental administration.

• James A. House, 41, 306 Seymour St., Auburn, was charged June 13 with two counts of third-degree criminal trespass.

• Gerard L. Sheard, 46, 123 W. Lafayette St., Syracuse, was charged June 13 with unauthorized use of a motor vehicle, third-degree welfare fraud and two counts of third-degree welfare fraud.

• Ramaine R. Williams, 38, 7216 Mutton Hill Road, Sennett, was charged June 14 with third-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance.

• Katherine M. Jordan, 34, 12 Vandenbosch Ave., was charged June 14 with third-degree grand larceny, third-degree welfare fraud, first-degree offering a false instrument for filing and misuse of food stamps.

• Kai're D. Forest, 19, 64 Chedell Place, Auburn, was charged June 14 with first-degree robbery.

County

• Nicholas P. Clancy, 32, transient, Binghamton was charged June 12 with petit larceny.

State

• Guy A. Marl, 57, Auburn, was charged June 11 with second-degree criminal contempt.

• Larry L. Geelan, 54, Locke, was charged June 11 with driving while intoxicated first offense and aggravated driving while intoxicated.

• Matthew I. Hehn, 28, Auburn, was charged June 12 with first-degree operation of a motor vehicle impaired by drugs.

• Austin J. Perry, 20, was charged June 13 with second-degree menacing.

• Ryan C. Sheehy, 33, Auburn, was charged June 10 with first-degree aggravated operation of a motor vehicle, seventh-degree criminal possession of a weapon, first-degree operation of a motor vehicle impaired by drugs.

• Jeffrey A. Godfrey, 50, Elbridge, was charged June 12 with operating a motor vehicle with a blood-alcohol content level of at least .08% and driving while intoxicated first offense.

• Venessa E. Clark, 35, Skaneateles, was charged June 12 with driving while intoxicated with three prior convictions in 15 years.

