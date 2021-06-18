Cayuga County-area police blotter: June 18, 2021

County

• Adam J. Robinson, 34, 2765 E. Brutus St., Weedsport, was charged June 14 with third-degree falsely reporting an incident.

• Brittany L. Desmond, 26, 36 Seminary St., lower, Auburn, was charged June 14 with third-degree aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle.

• Misty M. Leonard, 32, 41 1st Street, Port Byron, was charged June 14 with endangering the welfare of a child.

• Matthew A. Carnicelli, 33, 101 Franklin St., Auburn, was charged June 15 with false personation.

• Vincenzo J. Rivaldo, 19, 930 Affinity Lane, Greece, was charged June 16 with third-degree criminal mischief, two counts of third-degree burglary and two counts of third-degree grand larceny.

• Justin L. McDougle, 32, 105 Park Place, Auburn, was charged June 16 with second-degree unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle, leaving scene of an incident without reporting and circumvention of an interlock device.

• Anthony J. DiCristino, 19, 800 Eagle Lane, Apt. 8, Camillus, was charged June 17 with third-degree unlawful fleeing a police officer in a motor vehicle and third-degree aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle.