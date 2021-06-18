Cayuga County-area police blotter: June 18, 2021

City
• Jenna L. Albanese, 36, 1 Easterly Place, Auburn, was charged June 15 with petit larceny.
• Joseph R. Goodwin, 37, 5661 W. Lake Road 27, Fleming, was charged June 14 with second-degree criminal contempt.
• Keith W. Pearson Jr., 32, 37 N. Fulton St., Apt. 2, Auburn, was charged June 14 with first-degree criminal contempt and aggravated family offense.
• Lynn M. Boothroyd, 47, transient, Auburn, was picked up a bench warrant June 15.
• Ronald O. Harmon, 51, 98 Owasco St., Auburn, was picked up on a bench warrant June 16.
• Andrew R. Smith, 31, 35 Sheridan St., Auburn, was picked up on a bench warrant June 15 and charged with aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle.
• Dublas A. Hernandez, 25, 101 Quill Ave., Oak Creek Townhouses, G38, Auburn, was charged June 16 with petit larceny.
• Jason S. McCraw, 38, 1173 State Route 5 E 12, Elbridge, was charged June 18 with endangering the welfare of a child.
• Robin M. Ray, 29, 66 Holley St., Auburn, was picked up on a bench warrant June 18.
• Ashley R. Whitmore, 27, 39 Wall St., 1, Auburn, was picked up on a bench warrant June 17 and charged with criminal obstruction of breathing, third-degree criminal obstruction of breathing and criminal mischief
County
• Adam J. Robinson, 34, 2765 E. Brutus St., Weedsport, was charged June 14 with third-degree falsely reporting an incident.
• Brittany L. Desmond, 26, 36 Seminary St., lower, Auburn, was charged June 14 with third-degree aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle.
• Misty M. Leonard, 32, 41 1st Street, Port Byron, was charged June 14 with endangering the welfare of a child.
• Matthew A. Carnicelli, 33, 101 Franklin St., Auburn, was charged June 15 with false personation.
• Vincenzo J. Rivaldo, 19, 930 Affinity Lane, Greece, was charged June 16 with third-degree criminal mischief, two counts of third-degree burglary and two counts of third-degree grand larceny.
• Justin L. McDougle, 32, 105 Park Place, Auburn, was charged June 16 with second-degree unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle, leaving scene of an incident without reporting and circumvention of an interlock device.
• Anthony J. DiCristino, 19, 800 Eagle Lane, Apt. 8, Camillus, was charged June 17 with third-degree unlawful fleeing a police officer in a motor vehicle and third-degree aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle.
State
• Joelle J. Townsend, 30, Auburn, was charged June 14 with endangering the welfare of a child.
• Jason S. McCraw, 38, Elbridge, was charged June 16 with third-degree tampering with a witness and endangering the welfare of a child.
• Jessica E. Roy, 21, Auburn, was charged June 17 with petit larceny.
• Robin M. Ray, 29, Auburn, was charged June 17 with second-degree forgery, petit larceny and second-degree criminal impersonation.
• Dillon C. Kruse, 30, Barneveld, was charged June 17 with operating a motor vehicle with a blood-alcohol content level of at least .08% and driving while intoxicated-first offense.