City

• Najaya E. Grimes, 26, 62 Greenview Circle, Auburn, was charged May 30 with third-degree assault and endangering the welfare of a child.

• Tramel L. Cathcart, 25, 255 Grant Ave., Auburn, was charged May 30 with fourth-degree misdemeanor.

• Thomas A. Longo, 29, 101 Quill Ave, Auburn, was charged May 31 with petit larceny.

• Drew Shannon Leigh Strong, 31, 68 Clark St., 1, Auburn, was charged May 31 with third-degree robbery, third-degree menacing, third-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance and third-degree criminal possession of a weapon.

• Grace A. Shepard, 25, 68 Clark St., 1, Auburn, was charged May 31 with seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance.

• Eric M. Dailey, 33, 19 McMaster St., Auburn, was charged June 1 with second-degree assault, endangering the welfare of a child and third-degree criminal possession of a weapon.

• Beth L. Geiger, 43, 5907 Bluefield Road, Aurelius, was charged June 1 with possession of a mislabeled dangerous drug.

• Matthew A. Derby, 40, transient, Auburn, was charged June 1 with first-degree criminal contempt.

County

• Allen P. LaBrake, 59, 390 County Route 21, Hannibal, was charged May 31 with driving while intoxicated-first offense and operating a motor vehicle with a blood alcohol content level of .08%.

• Thomas E. Love, 45, 217 Genesee St., Auburn, was charged June 1 with second-degree criminal contempt and aggravated family offense.

State

• Cathy E. Johnson, 60, Arcadia, Florida, was charged June 1 with operating a motor vehicle with a blood alcohol content level of at least .08% and driving while intoxicated-first offense.

• Noah E. Donovan, 20, Skaneateles Fall, was charged June 1 with petit larceny.