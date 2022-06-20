Cayuga County-area police blotter: June 20, 2022

City

• Erin M. Murphy, 32, 15 Fort St., Apt. 2, Auburn, was charged June 15 with second-degree assault, second-degree menacing and third-degree criminal possession of a weapon.

• Kaitlyn E. Shaw, 33, 19 McMaster St., Auburn, was charged June 16 with second-degree criminal trespass.

• Richard O. Kent, 59, 1066 State St., Apt. 5, Auburn, was charged June 16 second-degree aggravated harassment.

• Jeremy Wayne Ketcham, 30, 63 South St., Auburn, was charged June 17 with driving while intoxicated-first offense, aggravated driving while intoxicated and third-degree aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle.

• Jeffery Forte Richardson, 34, 28 Meadowbrook Drive, Auburn, was charged June 18 with criminal obstruction of breath and endangering the welfare of a child.

• Scott Anthony Morrison, 39, 5640 South St. Road, Fleming, was charged June 18 with unlawful possession of noxious matter, endangering the welfare of a child, third-degree menacing, criminal mischief and third-degree assault.

County

• Tonya L. Ozimek, 34, 1705 Lemoyne Ave., Syracuse, was charged June 17 with third-degree aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle.

• Bailey Jordan Blumer, 24, 9602 Bonta Bridge Road, Cato, was charged June 18 with driving while intoxicated-first offense and aggravated driving while intoxicated.

• Michael M. Cosnett, 38, 2961 Holland Drive, Fleming, was charged June 19 with driving while intoxicated-first offense and aggravated driving while intoxicated.

State

• Cody M. Elmer, 22, Auburn, was charged June 18 with promoting sexual performance of a child and possession of sexual performance of a child.

• Jonathon G. Chappel, 22, Auburn, was charged June 20 with second-degree criminal contempt.

• Zachary C. Trufant, 32, Auburn, was charged June 19 with petit larceny.

• Kenneth J. LaFramboise, 48, Auburn, was charged June 19 with petit larceny.

