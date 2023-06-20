City

• Jerry T. Sadler, 47, 13 Rock Ave., Auburn, was charged June 15 with second-degree criminal contempt.

• Andre D. Denman, 40, 157 North St., Apt. 2, Auburn, was charged June 15 with petit larceny.

• Danny R. Ladisair, 35, 12 Vista St., Auburn, was charged June 15 with first-degree criminal contempt.

• Brady J. Reed, 28, transient, Auburn, was charged June 16 with second-degree criminal trespass.

• William P. Brown, 29, 127 N. Lewis St., Auburn, was charged June 18 with second-degree burglary and petit larceny.

• Patrick Tillmon, 53, 35 Lansing St., Apt. 1, Auburn, was charged June 18 with fourth-degree criminal mischief.

• Scott L. Matheney, 51, 29 Richardson Ave., Auburn, was charged June 19 with second-degree aggravated harassment.

State

• Elwood L. Raymond, 41, Port Byron, was charged June 14 with disseminating indecent material to minors.

• Frederick J. Bell, 42, Auburn, was charged June 14 with second-degree criminal contempt.

• Kenyarda X. White, 24, Rochester, was charged June 14 with second-degree promoting prison contraband.

• Max K. Altschuler, 32, Syracuse, was charged June 15 with driving while intoxicated-first offense.

• Rodney O. Brackett, 47, Auburn, was charged June 16 with driving while intoxicated with a previous conviction in 10 years.

• Brevin J. Mast, 25, Marietta, was charged June 17 with third-degree robbery, aggravated family offense and fourth-degree criminal mischief.

• David A. Hughes, 43, Elbridge, was charged June 17 with driving while intoxicated-first offense and aggravated driving while intoxicated.